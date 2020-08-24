National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Celtics-76ers 20 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston Celtics are moving on to the second round of the playoffs, thanks to a 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from the Celtics' Game 4 win to clinch the sweep:

1. Boston's one-two punch closed out the series

Kemba Walker went off for 20 points in the first half to keep the Celtics within striking distance, then Jayson Tatum put the Sixers to bed with a devastating run to close the 3rd quarter, including a 33-foot 3-pointer to end the frame.

The two combined for 60 points on 18-for-33 shooting (54.5%), including 6-for-14 from downtown.

And Tatum did it all while wearing purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant on what would have been the Black Mamba's 42nd birthday.

2. Harris returns after scary injury

In case you missed it, late in the third quarter, 76ers forward Tobias Harris crashed face-first to the court and laid motionless for a short period of time, as a small amount of blood was visible.

Harris left the court under his own power and was diagnosed with a left eye laceration. He was cleared of a concussion and returned to the game in the fourth. He finished with 20 points on the day, second to only Joel Embiid (30) among Philly scorers.

3. For some, the game wasn't over until it was actually over

Up 10 with a minute remaining, Boston's sweep was all but guaranteed. Gamblers still had some sweating to do, though, as the point spread for Game 4 closed at Celtics -7.5.

A Josh Richardson 3-pointer and two Joel Embiid free throws made it a 5-point game with 11.7 seconds to play and put that Boston cover all but out of reach.

Yet some savvy bettors were able to grab Boston -6, -6.5, or -7 earlier in the day, and two subsequent Kemba Walker free throws had them in decent shape ... before Embiid sank a meaningless 3-pointer with 2 seconds left on the clock, lighting every single Celtics point spread ticket on fire. Figuratively, of course.

Somehow, Sixers fans found the poetry in that moment — although we're guessing those who had Boston aren't feeling quite as generous.

