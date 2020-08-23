National Basketball Association Tobias Harris Returns After Scary Injury 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Late in the third quarter of Game 4 between the 76ers and Boston Celtics, Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris crashed face-first to the court after his legs came out from underneath him.

(WARNING: the following video may be difficult to watch.)

Harris laid motionless for a short period of time, as blood appeared on the court. Officials and the team immediately requested critical medical assistance.

Fortunately, Harris was able to leave the court under his own power, holding a towel to the upper-left part of his face as he headed to the locker room. He was diagnosed with a left eye laceration and was evaluated for a concussion.

Harris returned to the Philly bench before checking back into the game just over midway through the fourth quarter.

