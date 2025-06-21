National Basketball Association 3 Best 2025 NBA Draft Fits for Rutgers Star Dylan Harper Updated Jun. 21, 2025 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, is coming off a superb freshman season in Piscataway, where he dazzled as an impact scorer who facilitated and made an impact on both ends of the floor.

The 6-foot-6 Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 48.4/33.3/75.0 in 29 games. He figures to be a Day-1 starter in the NBA. It's simply a matter of whether teams view him as a point guard or more of a combo guard/off-guard.

While former Duke forward and 2024-25 Men's College Basketball Player of the Year Cooper Flagg figures to be selected first overall in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, Harper will likely be right behind.

That said, here are the top three NBA fits for Harper, among the teams selecting in the top six.

The Jazz finished with the worst record in the NBA this season. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Jazz have had budding young players for some time, but only so many definitive franchise building blocks. Harper would be a player whom the franchise can label as a pillar and who would form a deadly, long-term backcourt with Keyonte George.

Two years ago, Utah appeared to have a franchise player in Lauri Markkanen, who was coming off a breakout season that saw him earn an All-Star nod. However, Markkanen's scoring has dropped in each of the past two seasons (25.6 points per game in 2022-23 to 23.2 points in 2023-24 to 19.0 points in 2024-25), and the Jazz were 21st in the NBA in scoring (111.9 PPG) and tied for 22nd in field goal percentage (45.4%) this season. They need offensive voltage, which Harper would provide.

A backcourt pairing of George and Harper would be one of two quick, blossoming guards who can score in a variety of ways and become the heart of head coach Will Hardy's offense. In the wake of that development, defensive attention comes off Markkanen, who has been asked to carry the offensive load for three seasons.

The Jazz have a guard glut with Collin Sexton and Isaiah Collier, among others, in place, but a team that just posted the worst record in the sport can't turn down the chance to add high-ceiling talent; they can draft or trade up to select Harper (Utah has picks No. 5 and 21 in the first round this year) and then make a trade with their guard depth to bolster the frontcourt.

What likely stops Harper from landing in Salt Lake City, though, is him potentially being off the board before pick No. 5 (yes, Utah slipped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the NBA Draft Lottery), and the Jazz potentially feeling that drafting based on need — if value is equal — is the more plausible route, anyway.

The Wizards finished last in the Eastern Conference this season. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Alex Sarr is a tremendous talent who can fly up and down the floor, hit the boards and deny shots like nobody's business, but the Wizards still don't have a franchise centerpiece. Harper could become that player for Washington.

The Wizards were 27th in the NBA in scoring (108.0 PPG), 28th in field goal percentage (43.9%) and 29th in 3-point shooting percentage (33.5%) this season, and that came with trading Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks in February. In other words, offense is desperately needed here. Harper would have the ball in his hands a great deal, likely running head coach Brian Keefe's offense, and could play to his strengths, as he'd potentially be their No. 2 scorer behind Jordan Poole — who could easily be traded within the next eight months — from the outset.

With Harper and Poole in the backcourt, Sarr becoming a more impactful interior offensive player and the continually improving Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert present, the Wizards begin to have a legitimate core to build through. Having a multidimensional offensive player in Harper makes the difference.

Washington would likely have to trade up from pick No. 6 to draft Harper, but it could include one of its younger guards (Bub Carrington?) and a future first-rounder in a deal to secure the Rutgers standout. The Wizards are a sweet landing spot for Harper to tap into his star potential. There's just a team that makes a little more sense for him.

The Hornets have won a combined 67 games over the past three seasons. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Hornets are in a rut, but they're in that spot with compelling young players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Harper may be the perfect fit in-between Ball and Miller and help Charlotte finally make a jump.

Ball will continue to be the centerpiece of Charlotte's offense, but having another player who can handle the rock and be a facilitator would do wonders, as Ball can get too 3-happy. On that note, Harper could be the team's point guard if and when Ball, who has been limited to 35 games per season over the past three years due to continual ankle and wrist injuries, misses time.

Having Ball and Miller — whose 2024-25 campaign ended after 27 games due to a wrist injury — healthy is of the essence, as the team's top two scorers' absence this season led to Charlotte finishing last in the NBA in scoring (105.1 PPG) and field goal percentage (43%). Their returns — or at least more availability from the two homegrown players — with Miles Bridges, who has averaged 20.5 PPG over his last three seasons, and Harper by their side, would give the Hornets a compelling starting five on the offensive end.

On the Harper front, the soon-to-be rookie wouldn't be asked to come in and play hero. He can ease into the mix and not be tasked with becoming the team's offensive focal point. Harper, 19, has the talent to be at least the No. 2 scorer on a contending team, but after just one year of college ball, it's likely best for the Rutgers star to develop in a tertiary offensive role to start his career. Charlotte, which has won no more than 30 games in each of the past three seasons, needs another building block for it to complement their foundation. Harper fits the bill.

