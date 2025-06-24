National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft: Landing Spots For All 59 Picks Updated Jun. 26, 2025 10:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Thirty players heard their names called and had their lifelong dreams realized during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in New York.

Now, on Thursday, 29 more players will earn the opportunity to get onto an NBA roster during the second round of the NBA Draft, which is set to start at 8 p.m.

Here are all 30 picks in the first-round of the 2025 NBA Draft:

FIRST ROUND

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, Forward, Duke

Cooper Flagg (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted first overall by the Dallas Mavericks during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Flagg will slot in seamlessly with the Mavericks' lineup and roster-building philosophy. When Dallas traded Luka Doncic, president of basketball operations and general manager, Nico Harrison, cited defense as the foundation for their future. Flagg brings that and much more. He's versatile, intelligent on the help-side and in pick-and-roll coverage, and can guard players at all positions. Offensively, he's one of, if not the best, passers in the 2025 NBA Draft class and has displayed an ability to create his own jump shot, and scoring opportunities for his teammates.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, Guard, Rutgers

The Spurs have had the Rookie of the Year the last two seasons and have just drafted someone who could make that three in a row. Harper is the perfect player for the Spurs to add to their young core. He will complement Victor Wembanyama as a perimeter scorer and maximize his offensive ceiling as a playmaker. He will play alongside a backcourt mate that has a very similar game to him, in De'Aaron Fox, a fellow left-handed dynamic guard. That pairing will be interesting as Fox and Harper operate in similar parts of the court, but Fox should offer a good example for the young Harper.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, Guard, Baylor

Edgecombe's ceiling is as high as any prospect in this draft as he has a comparable build and competitive drive to that of dynamic NBA guards of past and present such as Anthony Edwards and Dwayne Wade. As for his fit with Philadelphia, Edgecombe will provide an immediate force on the defensive side and alleviate pressure off Tyrese Maxey on that side of the court. Offensively, he can play off Maxey and Joel Embiid, attacking close outs, and creating offense with his instincts and quick decision-making. It will be interesting to see the direction the 76ers take now that they have Edgecombe. Do they lean into their young backcourt, or use those pieces to surround their veterans and push for immediate success?

4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Kneuppel, Guard, Duke

Knueppel might have the highest IQ of any player in the 2025 NBA Draft class. He is also one of the top perimeter shooters. From that standpoint, he should fit in well because he doesn't need the ball to be effective and LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller will command more touches than Knueppel. Ball can set him up for 3-point shots, and he can be the team's secondary scorer behind Miller. That being said, there are more talented players than Kneuppel that will be selected after him, and the Hornets could be left regretting this pick.

5. Utah Jazz: Airious "Ace" Bailey, Forward, Rutgers

Ace Bailey (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted fifth overall by the Utah Jazz during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images).

Bailey is the greatest enigma in the 2025 NBA Draft class. He is the only American prospect to not have a single workout with an NBA team prior to Wednesday's draft. The Jazz are betting that isn't a red flag. If they're right, Bailey could be the cornerstone of their future. He's a 6-foot-8 wing with the fluid handle of a guard. Not only is he one of the best shot creators in the draft, but he's shown chops as a help-defender and rim protector.

6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, Guard, Texas

Johnson is arguably the best overall shooter in the NBA Draft. He takes and makes the deepest diet of NBA-level shots such as step-back and pull-up jump shots. From the moment he steps into the league, he will be able to score. That's exactly what the Wizards need, as they have a trio of sturdy defensive prospects in Carlton Carrington, Kyshawn George and the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Alex Sarr.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, Guard, Oklahoma

Fears has one of the tightest handles of any prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft class. Not many defenders can stay in front of him, which is significant because his 3-point shot needs some work. Still, the fit in New Orleans makes sense as they traded their point guard CJ McCollum on Monday and had a hole at that position. Now, they add a high-ceiling prospect that fits the timeline of their young core, including Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy.

8. Brooklyn Nets: Egor Demin, Guard, Brigham Young

A creative playmaker and passer, Demin could be the engine for an NBA offense. He's a big guard who plays at his own pace and makes everyone around him better. He still needs to improve his individual scoring, but showed that he was working on that throughout the pre-draft process. The Nets desparately need a reset to their core, so getting their ball-handler of the future is a good way to start.

9. Toronto Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles, Forward, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles is the quintessential Raptors' player — a lengthy and versatile wing with loads of untapped talent. Defense will come easily to Murray-Boyles, but he'll need to improve his outside shot and ability to attack close-outs if he wants to succeed in Toronto because the Raptors have dominant ball-handlers who aren't dynamic perimeter shooters themselves in Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

10. Phoenix Suns: Khaman Maluach, Center, Duke

The Suns' front office might have done something right. Maluach is the best rim-protector in the 2025 NBA Draft class and has displayed impressive touch for a 7-footer. He was key to Duke's Final Four run and will now be crucial to the Suns' retooling. He will be a great pick-and-roll partner for Devin Booker.

11. Memphis Grizzlies (via Portland): Cedric Coward, Forward, Washington State

Coward has flown up draft boards during the pre-draft process. He played just six games at Washington State last season, but displayed an ability to score at all three levels. That small sample size makes him an ambiguous prospect, but he will provide Memphis with a versatile two-way wing, which is a position of need for them, alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Coward's strength as an off-ball shooter will be maximized playing with Morant who generates as many open shots as any NBA playmaker.

12. Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, Center, France

There are a lot of unknowns with Essengue, a French prospect who played professionally in Germany. He's athletic and uses that ability to dominate the boards and fly up and down the court. But, it's unclear how his offensive game will translate to the NBA, and it's even more confounding how he'll fit in with the Bulls, who could have used a more talented on-ball asset. Chicago does, however, tend to play fast, so if Essengue can run the floor and finish off the speed of guards Josh Giddey and Coby White, he could be a decent piece for their future.

13. New Orleans Pelicans (from Sacramento): Derik Queen, Forward, Maryland

Queen joins Fears as the Pelicans' second lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He's a big-man with the vision, handle, and shot-diet of a guard. The Pelicans selected Yves Missi, a dynamic rim protector, in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Queen's perimeter-based game could fit well next to him. The Pelicans' young core now includes Fears, Queen, Murphy, Missi and Jordan Poole, who they traded for on Monday, so there's a chance this pick could spell the end of the Zion Williamson era.

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta): Carter Bryant, Forward, Arizona

Bryant, a two-way wing, rounds out the lottery and is the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for the Spurs. It's a perfect choice as the Arizona prospect will provide an immediate defensive presence on the wing for a team ripe for a playoff leap. His offensive game has a ways to go, but he won't be asked to do too much on that side of the ball as the Spurs can rely on Wembanyama, Fox, Devin Vassell and the second-overall pick, Harper, for that.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami): Thomas Sorber, Center, Georgetown

16. Portland Trail Blazers (from Orlando): Yang Hansen, Center, China

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit): Joan Beringer, Center, France

18. Utah Jazz (from Memphis): Walter Clayton Jr., Guard, Florida

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee): Nolan Traore, Guard, France

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State): Kasparas Jakucionis, Guard, Illinois

21. Washington Wizards (from Minnesota): Will Riley, Guard, Illinois

22. Brooklyn Nets (from the L.A. Lakers): Drake Powell, Guard, North Carolina

23. Atlanta Hawks (from Indiana): Asa Newell, Forward, Georgia

24. Sacramento Kings (from the L.A. Clippers): Nique Clifford, Guard, Colorado State

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver): Jase Richardson, Guard, Michigan State

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York): Ben Saraf, Guard, Israel

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston): Danny Wolf, Forward, Michigan

28. Boston Celtics: Hugo Gonzalez, Guard, Spain

29. Charlotte Hornets (from Cleveland): Liam McNeeley, Forward, UCONN

30. L.A. Clippers (from Oklahoma City) Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Center, Penn State

SECOND ROUND

31. Phoenix Suns (from Minnesota): Rasheer Fleming, Forward, St. Joseph's

32. Boston Celtics: (from Washington): Noah Penda, Forward, France

33. Charlotte Hornets: Sion James, Forward, Duke

34. Charlotte Hornets (from Toronto): Ryan Kalkbrenner, Center, Creighton

35. Philadelphia 76ers: Johni Broome, Forward, Auburn

36. Los Angeles Lakers: (from Brooklyn): Adou Thiero, Forward, Arkansas

37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto): Chaz Lanier, Guard, Tennessee

38. Indiana Pacers (from San Antonio): Kam Jones, Guard, Marquette

39. Toronto Raptros (from Portland): Alijah Martin, Guard, Florida

40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington): Micah Peavy, Guard, Georgetown

41. Phoenix Suns (from Golden State): Koby Brea, Guard, Kentucky

42. Sacramento Kings (from Chicago): Maxime Raynaud, Forward, Stanford

43. Washington Wizards (from Utah): Jamir Watkins, Guard, Florida State

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Atlanta): Brooks Barnhizer, Forward, Northwestern

45. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Chicago): Rocco Zibrasky, Center, Australia

46. Boston Celtics (from Orlando): Amari Williams, Forward, Kentucky

47. Milwaukee Bucks (from Detroit): Bogoljub Markovic, Forward, Serbia

48. Memphis Grizzlies (from Golden State): Javon Small, Guard, West Virginia

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Milwaukee): Tyrese Proctor, Guard, Duke

50. Los Angeles Clippers (from New York): Kobe Sanders, Guard, Nevada

51. New York Knicks (from LA Clippers): Mohamed Diawara, Forward, France

52. Golden State Warriors (from Phoenix): Alex Toohey, Forward, Australia

53. Utah Jazz (from LA Clippers): John Tonje, Forward, Wisconsin

54. Indiana Pacers: Taelon Peter, Guard, Liberty

55. Chicago Bulls (from LA Lakers): Lachlan Olbrich, Forward, Australia

56. Golden State Warriors (from Memphis Grizzlies): Will Richard, Guard, Florida

57. Boston Celtics (from Orlando): Max Shulga, Guard, Virginia Commonwealth University

58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Saliou Niang, Guard, Senegal

59. Memphis Grizzlies: (from Houston) Jahmai Mashack, Forward, Tennessee

