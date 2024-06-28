National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Summer League Schedule: Dates, how to watch Published Jun. 28, 2024 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Summer League is more than just a preseason warm-up; it's a playground for emerging talent and a proving ground for teams gearing up for the upcoming season. Each game in this summer spectacle offers a glimpse into the future of basketball, showcasing top draft picks eager to make their mark alongside seasoned players aiming to solidify their roles.

While there are a couple of shorter NBA Summer League sessions, most people think of Las Vegas's NBA 2K25 Summer League as being the main event.

Check out this article for more information on the NBA Summer Leagues and their dates, matchups and how to watch:

NBA Summer League Dates

California Classic Summer League (Sacramento): July 6-7, 9

California Classic Summer League (San Francisco): July 6-7, 10

Salt Lake City Summer League: July 8-10

NBA 2K25 Summer League (Las Vegas): July 12-22

California Classic Summer League Schedule

Saturday, July 6

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings 2 - 4:30 p.m ET (ESPN)

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

China China vs. Sacramento Kings 2 - 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 7

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings 2 - 4:30 p.m ET (NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors - 6:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

China China vs. Charlotte Hornets - 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings 1 - 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 9

San Antonio Spurs vs. China China - 8 p.m ET (NBA TV)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings 1 - 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 7 p.m ET (ESPN2)

Sacramento Kings 2 vs. Golden State Warriors - 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Salt Lake City Summer League

Monday, July 8

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 9

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 10

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Sunday, July 14

Cleveland Cavaliers v. Milwaukee Bucks - 3:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Brooklyn Nets v. LA Clippers - 4:00 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves v. Indiana Pacers - 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Houston Rockets v. Washington Wizards - 6:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Orlando Magic v. New Orleans Pelicans - 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

San Antonio Spurs v. Atlanta Hawks - 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Denver Nuggets v. Toronto Raptors - 9:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Chicago Bulls v. Golden State Warriors - 10:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Monday, July 15

Oklahoma City Thunder v. Miami Heat - 6:00 p.m ET (ESPNU)

Detroit Pistons v. Houston Rockets - 6:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Utah Jazz v. Sacramento Kings - 10:00 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Boston Celtics v. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 16

Indiana Pacers v. Phoenix Suns - 4:00 PM ET (ESPNU)

New York Knicks v. Brooklyn Nets - 4:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Charlotte Hornets v. Denver Nuggets - 6:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

Chicago Bulls v. Detroit Pistons - 6:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Philadelphia 76ers v. Minnesota Timberwolves - 8:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

Washington Wizards v. Portland Trail Blazers - 8:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

LA Clippers v. Milwaukee Bucks - 10:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

New Orleans Pelicans v. San Antonio Spurs - 10:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 17

Miami Heat v. Dallas Mavericks - 3:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

Sacramento Kings v. New York Knicks - 3:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Toronto Raptors v. Utah Jazz - 5:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

Boston Celtics v. Charlotte Hornets - 5:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Memphis Grizzlies v. Orlando Magic - 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns v. Oklahoma City Thunder - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers v. Atlanta Hawks - 9:30 PM ET (ESPN)

Golden State Warriors v. Cleveland Cavaliers - 10:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 18

Indiana Pacers v. Denver Nuggets - 4:30 PM ET (ESPN2)

Memphis Grizzlies v. New Orleans Pelicans - 6:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Washington Wizards v. Sacramento Kings - 7:00 PM ET (ESPN)

Orlando Magic v. Brooklyn Nets - 8:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers v. Cleveland Cavaliers - 9:00 PM ET (ESPN)

LA Clippers v. Utah Jazz - 10:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Minnesota Timberwolves v. Houston Rockets - 11:00 PM ET (ESPN)

Friday, July 19

Milwaukee Bucks v. Phoenix Suns - 4:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Dallas Mavericks v. Boston Celtics - 4:30 PM ET (ESPNU)

Atlanta Hawks v. Chicago Bulls - 6:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

New York Knicks v. Detroit Pistons - 7:00 PM ET (ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers v. San Antonio Spurs - 8:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Toronto Raptors v. Miami Heat - 9:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors v. Oklahoma City Thunder - 10:30 PM ET (NBA TV)

Portland Trail Blazers v. Charlotte Hornets - 11:00 PM ET (ESPN2)

Saturday, July 20

TBD v. TBD - 3:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 4:00 PM ET (ESPN)

TBD v. TBD - 5:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 6:00 PM ET (ESPN)

TBD v. TBD - 7:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 9:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 11:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 21

TBD v. TBD - 2:00 PM ET (ESPN)

TBD v. TBD - 3:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 4:00 PM ET (ESPN)

TBD v. TBD - 5:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 6:30 PM ET (ESPNU)

TBD v. TBD - 7:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

TBD v. TBD - 8:30 PM ET (ESPNU)

TBD v. TBD - 9:00 PM ET (NBA TV)

Monday, July 22

Championship Game: TBD v. TBD - 9:00 PM ET (ESPN)

When does the NBA Summer League start?

The NBA 2K25 Summer League will kick off on Friday, July 12 with seven games. The season extends until Monday, July 22, when the championship game will be played. The season opener will be played on Friday, July 12th at 4 p.m. ET by reigning NBA Summer League champions Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.

What is NBA 2K25 Summer League?

NBA 2K25 is an annual summer league that features 76 games between all 30 NBA teams.

Where will the NBA 2K25 Summer League take place?

This year, the games will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

How does the NBA 2K25 Summer League work?

76 games will be played over the course of 11 days. Each team will play at least five games. After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which will take place on July 21. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will play in the championship game, which will take place on July 22.

The four playoff teams are determined by their winning percentages from their first four games. The 26 teams that will not play in the playoffs will play a fifth consolation game on July 20 or July 21.

How can I watch the NBA Summer League?

All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on ESPN platforms:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPN+

ESPN3

The games will also be available on NBA TV and the ESPN app.

