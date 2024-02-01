National Basketball Association Will an NBA player score 82 points in a game this season? You can now bet on it! Updated Feb. 1, 2024 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks each recently set single-game franchise scoring records.

In the wake of last week's offensive explosions, FanDuel Sportsbook is now letting you bet on whether a player can exceed Kobe Bryant's 81-point game this season.

The odds of "Yes" are currently set to +3000. If you think someone will score 82 points or more, you can bet $10 to win $310 total. There are no odds of a player failing to score 82 or more this season.

Embiid scored 70 points in a 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22.

Doncic topped that, scoring 73 points in a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26.

With that effort, Doncic matched Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-highest-scoring game in NBA history.

Chamberlain holds the all-time record with 100 points against the New York Knicks in 1962. Second on the all-time list is Bryant's 81-point outburst in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.

Players have scored 50 or more points 13 times this season.

The players to score 62 or more, all since mid-December, are:

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: 73 vs. Hawks, 1/26/24

Joel Embiid, 76ers: 70 vs. Spurs, 1/22/24

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 64 vs. Pacers, 12/13/23

Devin Booker, Suns: 62 vs. Pacers, 1/26/24

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: 62 vs. Hornets, 1/22/24:

The highest-scoring games in NBA history:

Wllt Chamberlain, Warriors: 100 (3/2/62)

Kobe Bryant, Lakers: 81 (1/22/06)

Wllt Chamberlain, Warriors: 78 (12/8/61)

Wllt Chamberlain, Warriors: 73 (12/13/62)

Wllt Chamberlain, Warriors: 73 (11/16/62)

David Thompson, Nuggets: 73 (4/9/78)

Luca Doncic, Mavericks: 73 (1/27/24)

Dallas coach Jason Kidd was impressed by Doncic's efficiency in his 73-point outburst.

Doncic was 25-for-33 shooting from the floor (75.8%), 8-for-13 from 3 (61.5%) and 15-for-16 from the line (93.8%), adding 10 rebounds and seven assists.

He became the first player in NBA history to score 70 or more points while shooting 75% or better from the floor.

Doncic then had 45 points and 15 assists in the 131-129 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

"You can't take this young man for granted," Kidd said. "He's in the atmosphere of [Michael Jordan], the best to ever do it. LeBron [James], Kobe. And so, just to appreciate what this young man's doing at the age of 24 is something that Dallas has never seen."

Do you think someone will match or exceed Kobe Bryant's 81 points this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NBA and other sports.

