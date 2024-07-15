National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA odds: Multiple ways to bet on Bronny James player props Updated Jul. 15, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Even before Bronny James got selected with the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, bettors were already backing LeBron James' son in various betting markets.

For example, Bronny was +20000 at BetMGM to be selected first overall, yet he still had the most bets placed on him being the No. 1 pick on the big night.

LeBron addresses Bronny’s critics after his NBA Summer League debut for Lakers

While he was not selected first by the Atlanta Hawks, he did hear his name called on the Draft's second night with the 55th pick by the team that employs his father.

Now that the younger James has officially signed his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and showed off some of his stuff early in Summer League, there are even more opportunities for fans and bettors to bet on the USC product.

Rookie of the Year? There's a prop for that.

Bronny to record a double-double? Despite averaging only 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his stint in college, yes, there's even a prop for that.

Let's dive into the full list of Bronny James bets being offered at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bronny James Props:*

Rookie of the Year: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Bronny James 15+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Bronny James 3+ Threes Made in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Bronny James 4+ Threes Made in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Bronny James 20+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Bronny James 5+ Threes Made in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bronny James 8+ Assists in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bronny James 25+ Points in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bronny James 10+ Assists in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bronny James to Record a Double-Double in any 2024-25 Regular Season Game: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

*odds as of 7/15/24

Why the Lakers drafting Bronny James is not an issue for the NBA or teams

Bronny's entrance into the league has been a touchpoint for the media.

On Thursday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd had this to say about the Lakers decision to draft the younger James.

"Isn't there kind of an understanding in America, ‘you do me well, I owe you a solid?," Cowherd explained. "LeBron James has carried the NBA for 20 years … he carried the Lakers … he carried the Cavs for 11 years.

"You got a problem with Bronny getting drafted by the Lakers? It's the weakest NBA Draft in, maybe, ever."

So which Bronny props are you backing next season?



