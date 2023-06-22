National Basketball Association
2023 NBA Draft odds live tracker: Big bets, line movement, surprise picks
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Draft odds live tracker: Big bets, line movement, surprise picks

Published Jun. 22, 2023 6:12 p.m. ET

The NBA Draft is tonight, and other than Victor Wembanyama most likely getting drafted No. 1 overall, there aren't any other odds-on favorites in tonight's big event.

In the past few days, NBA trade speculation has heated up. Rumors surrounding big stars like Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have been at the forefront. Chris Paul's surprise trade to the Golden State Warriors could end up impacting Golden State's championship futures. And when it comes to prop markets, there has been notable line movement in the second and third overall picks. 

Here's a look at the biggest surprises, late odds movement and big betting winners from the NBA Draft:

[RELATED: 2023 NBA free agency tracker]

ADVERTISEMENT

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller have been swapping positions for the favorite to be the second overall pick for the past week now. While Henderson is the current favorite, it will be interesting to see if Brandon Miller makes his way back to being the favorite as we get closer to the draft tonight. 

Or could we possibly see Brandon Miller slide past the third pick? Amen Thompson has also seen his odds to be the third overall pick shorten considerably as we get closer to the draft.  

And just like that, the odds once again have shifted to Brandon Miller being the favorite to be the second overall pick. 

How have you fared on your NBA Draft wagers? Head over to FOX Bet for all your betting needs.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 49ers' Trey Lance reportedly has 'no market at all' amid trade talks

49ers' Trey Lance reportedly has 'no market at all' amid trade talks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes