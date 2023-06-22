National Basketball Association 2023 NBA Draft odds live tracker: Big bets, line movement, surprise picks Published Jun. 22, 2023 6:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA Draft is tonight, and other than Victor Wembanyama most likely getting drafted No. 1 overall, there aren't any other odds-on favorites in tonight's big event.

In the past few days, NBA trade speculation has heated up. Rumors surrounding big stars like Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson have been at the forefront. Chris Paul's surprise trade to the Golden State Warriors could end up impacting Golden State's championship futures. And when it comes to prop markets, there has been notable line movement in the second and third overall picks.

Here's a look at the biggest surprises, late odds movement and big betting winners from the NBA Draft:

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller have been swapping positions for the favorite to be the second overall pick for the past week now. While Henderson is the current favorite, it will be interesting to see if Brandon Miller makes his way back to being the favorite as we get closer to the draft tonight.

Or could we possibly see Brandon Miller slide past the third pick? Amen Thompson has also seen his odds to be the third overall pick shorten considerably as we get closer to the draft.

And just like that, the odds once again have shifted to Brandon Miller being the favorite to be the second overall pick.

