Webber, Pierce, Bosh headline 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class

A day after enshrining a star-studded class into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the next class of hoops heroes has been announced.

A total of nine honorees will be inducted for the 2021 class, which is comprised of six players and three coaches.

Rick Adelman, Bill Russell and Jay Wright comprise the trio of coaches, while Toni Kukoc (International Committee), Val Ackerman, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel (Contributor Committee), Clarence "Fats" Jenkins (Early African American Pioneers Committee), Bob Dandridge (Veterans Committee) and Pearl Moore (Women's Veterans Committee) also were elected to enshrinement.

Here's a look at the players who headline the 2021 class:

Paul Pierce

Teams played for: Boston Celtics (1999-2013), Brooklyn Nets (2014), Washington Wizards (2015), LA Clippers (2016-17)

Career highlights: 2008 NBA Champion, 2008 Finals MVP, 10-time All-Star

Career stats: 19.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.5 APG

Chris Bosh

Teams played for: Toronto Raptors (2004-10), Miami Heat (2011-16)

Career highlights: 2012 NBA Champion, 2013 NBA Champion, 11-time All-Star

Career stats: 19.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.0 APG

Chris Webber

Teams played for: Golden State Warriors (1994, 2008), Washington Bullets/Wizards (1995-98), Sacramento Kings (1999-2005), Philadelphia 76ers (2005-07), Detroit Pistons (2007)

Career highlights: 1994 Rookie of the Year, five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA

Career stats: 20.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.2 APG

Ben Wallace

Teams played for: Washington Bullets/Wizards (1997-99), Orlando Magic (2000), Detroit Pistons (2001-06, 2010-12), Chicago Bulls (2007-08), Cleveland Cavaliers (2008-09)

Career highlights: 2004 NBA Champion, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, four-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA

Career stats: 5.7 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.0 BPG

Yolanda Griffith

Teams played for: Sacramento Monarchs (1999-2007), Seattle Storm (2008), Indiana Fever (2009)

Career highlights: 2005 WNBA Champion, 2005 WNBA Finals MVP, 1999 WNBA MVP, 1999 Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Star

Career stats: 13.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.5 APG

Lauren Jackson

Teams played for: Seattle Storm (2001-12)

Career highlights: 2004 NBA Champion, 2010 WNBA Champion, 2010 WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA MVP (2003, 2007, 2010), seven-time All-Star

Career stats: 18.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.4 APG

