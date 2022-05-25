NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR odds: How to bet Coca-Cola 600, lines, picks 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday could come down to a battle of the Kyles.

Defending race champion Kyle Larson and 2017 Coca-Cola champion Kyle Busch are the co-betting favorites heading into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina (6 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX).

As for an outright winner, FOX Bet Sports Trader AJ Devine said he likes Christopher Bell's chances at the Coca-Cola. Bell won the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 last year for his first (and so far, only) NASCAR Cup Series win. Bell took ninth in the 2020 Coca-Cola race during his rookie season in the Cup Series.

"He’s got a fourth, fifth and sixth in the last month, and at +2500 at FOX Bet, I like those odds to get over the hump and win his first race of the season," Devine explained. "+300 for a top-five finish is also worth considering.

"For a longer shot, I think Brad Keselowski (the 2020 Coca-Cola champion) at +800 for a top-five finish could be worth a bet. He’s got two top-five finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his last three races at this track."

PICK: Christopher Bell (+2500 at FOX Bet) to win Coca-Cola 600 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

PICK: Christopher Bell (+300 at FOX Bet) to finish in top five (bet $10 to win $40 total)

PICK: Brad Keselowski (+800 at FOX Bet) to finish in top five (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Here are the odds on the top 37 drivers heading into the race (via FOX Bet):

Kyle Larson: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kyle Busch: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Chase Elliott: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Martin Truex Jr.: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ryan Blaney: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Denny Hamlin: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ross Chastain: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Alex Bowman: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Reddick: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kurt Busch: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Joey Logano: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Christopher Bell: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kevin Harvick: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Daniel Suarez: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Austin Dillon: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Austin Cindric: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Chase Briscoe: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Bubba Wallace: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Erik Jones: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Brad Keselowski: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Aric Almirola: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Chris Buescher: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Justin Haley: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Cole Custer: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Harrison Burton: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Ty Dillon: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Noah Gragson: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Michael McDowell: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Kaz Grala: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Corey Lajoie: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Ryan Preece: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

B.J. McLeod: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Cody Ware: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Josh Bilicki: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here are the past 12 winners of the Coca-Cola 600:

2021 Kyle Larson

2020 Brad Keselowski

2019 Martin Truex Jr.

2018 Kyle Busch

2017 Austin Dillon

2016 Martin Truex Jr.

2015 Carl Edwards

2014 Jimmie Johnson

2013 Kevin Harvick

2012 Kasey Kahne

2011 Kevin Harvick

2010 Kurt Busch

Another fun tidbit: Kevin Harvick (2011, 2013) and Martin Truex Jr. (2016, 2019) are seeking their third Coca-Cola championship wins.

