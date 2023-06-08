NASCAR Cup Series Noah Gragson out for Sonoma with concussion-like symptoms Published Jun. 8, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

SONOMA, Calif. — Legacy Motor Club driver Noah Gragson will miss this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway after suffering concussion-like symptoms this week following a hard crash Sunday at Gateway.

Gragson was one of four drivers to have a brake rotor fail during the race on the 1.25-mile oval, but his crash might have been hardest as he ended up spinning toward the apron and then back up the track, hitting the wall first with the rear of his car and then the front.

Gragson will be replaced by GMS Racing driver Grant Enfinger, who competes in NASCAR's truck series. GMS is owned by Maury Gallagher, who co-owns Legacy with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

"Noah's health is the highest of priorities and we commend him for making the decision to sit out this weekend," Gallagher and Johnson said in a statement.

[NASCAR unveils significant safety changes due to Kyle Larson's mangled car]

"We are appreciative that Grant was available and willing to step in since the Truck Series is off this weekend."

Following the accident, Gragson was evaluated and released from the infield care center, where drivers involved in a wreck will get a concussion assessment. According to the team's news release, Gragson began to experience concussion-like symptoms midweek and is seeking treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My thoughts are with Noah," Enfinger said. "I know how much he loves this team and the guys on it."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NASCAR Cup Series Noah Gragson NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

share