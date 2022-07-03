NASCAR Kwik Trip 250: Tyler Reddick secures first Cup Series win

NASCAR Cup Series
1 hour ago

Tyler Reddick earned his first NASCAR Cup Series' win Sunday at the Kwik Trip 250 from Road America in Elkhart, Wisconsin. 

The Kwik Trip 250, which kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series July schedule, is a three-stage race that debuted in 1956 and didn't return to the racing schedule until 2021, when Chase Elliott emerged victorious. This was the third-ever race. 

And it was Elliott who got off to a fiery start as he searched for a repeat conquest, but persistent underdog Reddick won the race within the race to hold off Elliott, who finished in second. 

Here are the top moments!

All engines go!

Elliott, who won the Ally 400 a couple of weeks back, continued his hot stretch early, propelling out to the lead as the first green flag of the day went up.

Elliott ran into some early steering trouble, complaining of an issue with his wheel as the race got underway. Nonetheless, he remained in the lead after three laps.

Burnout!

The first collision of the day came on Turn 5, as Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola skidded off the road following an aggressive push around the curve.

Earning points

Chase Briscoe netted his seventh point of the series after taking control of Stage 1. Briscoe and Elliott were locked in a heated chase for the crown, but Briscoe won the battle after Elliott pitted just before the benchmark.

First-person view

Bubba Wallace was knocked off-course in Stage 2 by Joey Logano, and high-tech cameras captured Wallace's view from the bump.

Logano got a taste of his own medicine shortly thereafter.

Jockeying for position

Elliott seized the lead in the beginning of Stage 3, while Reddick valiantly strove to quell his momentum. Elliott got the upper hand in this particular matchup, but it was tight.

Take it over!

Reddick overtook Elliott with 16 laps to go, sliding past the leader with some deft maneuvering around a turn.

First-time winner!

Reddick held off Elliott for a spell, before increasing the gap with 10 laps to go, and keeping a solid margin between himself and his opponents through the checkered flag. The win was Reddick's first of the Cup Series after five second-place finishes.

