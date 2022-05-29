NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Closing out NASCAR Cup Series ' May schedule is the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday.

The Cup Series hosts its longest race — and one of the toughest — of the season in front of a sold-out crowd this Memorial Day Weekend.

Here are the top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Green!

Denny Hamlin led Sunday's starting lineup, followed by Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell rounding out the top 10 spots. The defending Coca-Cola 600 winner, Kyle Larson, started 36th.

First caution

There was a big two-car crash in Turn 4 involving Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher and Noah Gragson.

Meanwhile, Josh Bilicki exploded up to third place after starting in 32nd.

Third caution

The green flag was back out on Lap 23, but it didn't last long, as Bilicki hit the wall hard on the driver's side and joined Preece as the two cars out just 33 laps into the race after the crash clock ran out on his team.

Then, the third caution of the race came out when Daniel Suárez made a pass for the lead and chaos ensued. Kyle Busch was left with flat tires but didn't suffer any major damage despite losing his track position.

Follow the leader

After Toyota led the way in Saturday's qualifier, it was Chevrolets at 1-2-3-4 with Suárez, Elliott, Bowman and Byron in the top four spots. Hamlin was the first Toyota in fifth, and Cindric was the first Ford in sixth.

Another One Bites the Dust

Corey LaJoie spun out and crashed in Turn 2 — nearly the same exact spot where he crashed on Saturday.

Just like that, both of Spire Motorsports' cars were out of the race.

Stage 1: Check

Elliott held off Reddick to win Stage 1 — his third stage win of the season. Bell, Ross Chastain and Wallace rounded out the top five in the opening stage.

