NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway

38 mins ago

Closing out NASCAR Cup Series' May schedule is the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday.

The Cup Series hosts its longest race — and one of the toughest — of the season in front of a sold-out crowd this Memorial Day Weekend.

Here are the top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Green!

Denny Hamlin led Sunday's starting lineup, followed by Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell rounding out the top 10 spots. The defending Coca-Cola 600 winner, Kyle Larson, started 36th.

First caution

There was a big two-car crash in Turn 4 involving Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher and Noah Gragson.

Meanwhile, Josh Bilicki exploded up to third place after starting in 32nd.

Third caution

The green flag was back out on Lap 23, but it didn't last long, as Bilicki hit the wall hard on the driver's side and joined Preece as the two cars out just 33 laps into the race after the crash clock ran out on his team.

Then, the third caution of the race came out when Daniel Suárez made a pass for the lead and chaos ensued. Kyle Busch was left with flat tires but didn't suffer any major damage despite losing his track position.

Follow the leader

After Toyota led the way in Saturday's qualifier, it was Chevrolets at 1-2-3-4 with Suárez, Elliott, Bowman and Byron in the top four spots. Hamlin was the first Toyota in fifth, and Cindric was the first Ford in sixth.

Another One Bites the Dust

Corey LaJoie spun out and crashed in Turn 2 — nearly the same exact spot where he crashed on Saturday.

Just like that, both of Spire Motorsports' cars were out of the race.

Stage 1: Check

Elliott held off Reddick to win Stage 1 — his third stage win of the season. Bell, Ross Chastain and Wallace rounded out the top five in the opening stage.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
NASCAR - CUP - Coca-Cola 600 - 5/29/2022 NASCAR - CUP - Coca-Cola 600 - 5/29/2022
share story
NASCAR odds: How to bet Coca-Cola 600, lines, picks
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR odds: How to bet Coca-Cola 600, lines, picks

3 hours ago
NASCAR drivers prepare for Charlotte, offer thoughts on Indy
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR drivers prepare for Charlotte, offer thoughts on Indy

3 days ago
Erik Jones feeling comfortable, showing potential with Petty GMS Racing
NASCAR Cup Series

Erik Jones feeling comfortable, showing potential with Petty GMS Racing

6 days ago
Chaos and confusion reign in Ryan Blaney's All-Star Race win
NASCAR Cup Series

Chaos and confusion reign in Ryan Blaney's All-Star Race win

6 days ago
NASCAR All-Star Race: Ryan Blaney wins big at Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR All-Star Race: Ryan Blaney wins big at Texas Motor Speedway

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes