Kyle Busch talks working with Richard Childress, third-place finish in Clash

By Austin Green

Special to FOX Sports

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Busch finished in the top three at the Clash at the Coliseum for the second straight year — but did so with a new team, making his debut for Richard Childress Racing after signing with the team last September. The move was one no one would have expected when Childress, the team's owner and namesake, infamously punched Busch during an altercation in 2011.

The two men made it clear when Busch was introduced as an RCR member in September that they had let bygones be bygones. After Sunday's race, Busch spoke highly of his partnership with new teammate Austin Dillon, Childress' grandson.

"Austin and I worked hard today on working together [and sharing] all the information to put ourselves in the best possible spots," Busch said. "Good collaboration between the RCR bunch."

Dillon and Busch finished second and third, respectively, in the 2023 edition of the Clash, swapping places from last year's finish. Martin Truex Jr., from Busch's old team at Joe Gibbs Racing, won the race.

"Kyle helped me there at the end," Dillon said. "He knew we had a fast car so he let me try and get a shot at Martin. That was nice, so hopefully I can pay back the favor when we go to Daytona. We work together well. It's a great start for all of us."

Despite Dillon's supporting role in the 2011 incident between Childress and Busch — Childress handed his watch to his grandson before putting Busch in a headlock and punching him — Dillon played a major role in recruiting Busch to RCR during the offseason. Busch and Dillon both believe the partnership will continue to flourish as the 2023 NASCAR season fully gets underway.

"We've been working well together this whole weekend off the track, on the track, and having the opportunity of being able to take care of one another on a couple of those restarts," Busch said. "That's just a good omen for great teamwork and good sportsmanship from the two of us, so let's keep that rolling."

Dillon expected as much, saying he noticed similarities between himself and Busch from watching Busch from afar over the years.

"The way he approaches the setup of a car and things, I think we're actually pretty close," Dillon said. "So that's nice to be able to hopefully work off of that, and we're only going to be able to build off that as we go and find those places that when we have a good run, where do I need to be setup-wise compared to him to echo that."

Busch did talk about the experience of having a team owner speak to him through his headset during the race, something that never happened at Joe Gibbs Racing ("I think they disconnected [Gibbs'] button a long time ago," Busch joked), and believed he was justified in not retaliating immediately after 2022 Clash winner Joey Logano spun him out on lap 86.

"Richard, I know he's prone to key up a little bit here now and again," Busch said. "That was fine. He came on the radio and he goes, ‘[Logano] just flat out drove through you,’ and I'm like, ‘Well, what do you want me to do about it?' Trust me, I started behind [Logano] a couple times on restarts and never really got a great chance. I probably could have, but it was more important to go forward than retaliate."

Busch did vow payback against Logano, saying he owes the Team Penske member "a few." But Dillon knows what Busch's main priority will be for upcoming races — and possible future editions of the Clash at the Coliseum.

"I think we both would like to be in the one position," Dillon said. "That's what I've learned from Kyle in a short period of time. We've got to win, so that's the main goal."

