Daytona 500 odds: How to Bet the Great American Race
NASCAR continues its unique tradition among sports by opening the season with its most prestigious event — the Daytona 500 — on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the opening lines for drivers to win "The Great American Race."
ODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500 (via FOX Bet)*
Denny Hamlin +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) Toyota
Chase Elliott +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Chevrolet
Kyle Larson +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total) Chevrolet
Joey Logano +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) Ford
Ryan Blaney +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) Ford
William Byron +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total) Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total) Ford
Kyle Busch +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total) Toyota
Kurt Busch +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total) Toyota
Alex Bowman +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total) Chevrolet
Austin Dillon +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total) Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total) Ford
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Toyota
Bubba Wallace +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total) Toyota
Aric Almirola +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total) Ford
Christopher Bell +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Toyota
Tyler Reddick +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Chevrolet
Austin Cindric +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total) Ford
Chris Buescher +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total) Ford
Justin Haley +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total) Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total) Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total) Chevrolet
Ross Chastain +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total) Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total) Ford
Erik Jones +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total) Chevrolet
Cole Custer +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total) Ford
Michael McDowell +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total) Ford
Daniel Suarez +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total) Chevrolet
Harrison Burton +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total) Ford
David Ragan +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Ford
Noah Gragson +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Ty Dillon +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Kaz Grala +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Corey Lajoie +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Landon Cassill +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Chevrolet
Jacques Villeneuve +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010) Ford
JJ Yeley +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510) Ford
Todd Gilliland +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510) Ford
Cody Ware +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford
B.J. McLeod +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford
Josh Bilicki +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Chevrolet
Garrett Smithley +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510) Ford
*Odds as of 2/15/2022
Among bettors, Denny Hamlin is in the pole position as he is the pre-race betting favorite.
With good reason — Hamlin has won two of the previous three Daytona 500s (2020, 2019) and three of the past six. He is tied for third all-time in Daytona 500 wins.
Hamlin has 46 career victories and 305 finishes in the top 10. About the only thing to elude Hamlin is the NASCAR Cup Series championship (he finished second in 2010).
"The betting for this year is as wide-open as ever with Denny Hamlin the +850 favorite," said Ben Conroy, FOX Bet Trading Operations Manager. "Hamlin has won two of the last three Daytona 500s and three of the last six, so he certainly knows how to win."
Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are behind Hamlin at +1000.
Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, has an average finish of 21st place in 15 Cup starts at Daytona and has yet to place in the top five.
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) has yet to win the 500, finishing second in 2019 and third in 2016.
Older brother Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 in 2017.
A driver to watch is Brad Keselowski — the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion — whose best Daytona 500 finish was seventh in 2017.
"Brad Keselowski is interesting, having left Penske to join — and own — Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and he could see immediate success with crew chief Matt McCall," Conroy said.
A wrinkle to consider is NASCAR switched to Next Gen cars, also known as the Gen-7 car. The move was expected last season but was delayed by the pandemic. Gen-7 replaced the Gen-6 model, which had been in use since 2013.
Gen-7 will feature improved aero and downforce packages and advancements in technology.
"We really don’t know what to expect," Conroy said of the Gen-7 cars. "From a bookmaking perspective, it can be hard to price the Daytona 500 as we don’t have any recent data on the drivers, so we are pretty reliant on performances in previous seasons, both at Daytona and the other superspeedway, Talladega."
Here are the past 10 Daytona 500 winners and carmakers:
2021 Michael McDowell Ford
2020 Denny Hamlin Toyota
2019 Denny Hamlin Toyota
2018 Austin Dillon Chevrolet
2017 Kurt Busch Ford
2016 Denny Hamlin Toyota
2015 Joey Logano Ford
2014 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Chevrolet
2013 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet
2012 Matt Kenseth Ford
As always, it will be a fun race. And if you are throwing a few bucks down, be sure to head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.
