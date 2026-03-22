Goodyear 400 Results: Tyler Reddick Races to 4th Win in 2026, Brad Keselowski Finishes 2nd
Tyler Reddick opened the 2026 NASCAR season on a three-race win streak, and the winless streak that ensued didn't match that. The No. 45 car raced to victory again on Sunday, taking home the checkered flag at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina.
Reddick opened Sunday's race in pole position and appeared likely to have another strong showing early on. He led for over half of Stage 1 before multiple issues with his car caused him to fall back a bit.
One of the issues Reddick dealt with was a cool suit malfunction, which took place early on in Stage 3. However, that didn't deter him as he was able to regain the lead with just under 30 laps remaining. He never relinquished it, racing to his fourth victory in six races this season.
Brad Keselowski, who dominated the middle portions of the race and won the first two stages, finished second after leading for 142 of the race's 293 laps. Ryan Blaney came in third, while Carson Hocevar's late push helped him finish fourth.
The Winner Is…
Tyler Reddick and Team 23XI have had a fantastic 2026 so far, winning four of the first six races. Reddick took the checkered flag at Daytona, Atlanta and COTA. Then he held off the field to cross the finish line first at Darlington.
Reddick closed as the favorite to win at +300. On the oddsboard, he was followed by Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.
How The Race Was Won
Tyler Reddick endured battery issues at Darlington, but that wasn't enough to hold back the driver of the No. 45 car.
He ended up leading the final 28 laps on Sunday and led 77 laps on the entire day. In the end, Reddick's margin of victory was 5.847 seconds over Brad Keselowski to win the day.
One Big Moment
Every mistake has a price at Darlington, and Denny Hamlin's contact at the race was no exception.
Full results
3. Ryan Blaney
5. Austin Cindric
6. Ty Gibbs
10. Erik Jones
11. Denny Hamlin
12. Chase Briscoe
13. Ryan Preece
15. Chase Elliott
16. Ross Chastain
17. Josh Berry
18. Connor Zillisch
19. Christopher Bell
20. Michael McDowell
21. Kyle Busch
22. Zane Smith
23. Todd Gilliland
24. Justin Allgaier
25. Austin Dillon
26. Noah Gragson
27. John H. Nemechek
28. Cole Custer
29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30. AJ Allmendinger
31. Ty Dillon
32. Kyle Larson
33. Joey Logano
34. Bubba Wallace
35. Riley Herbst
36. Cody Ware
37. Timmy Hill
-
2026 NASCAR Odds: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick Favorite for Darlington
How to Watch NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Second Thoughts: Daniel Dye Learns Words and Actions Matter
-
Alex Bowman Sidelined For At Least Another Month With Vertigo
NASCAR Power Rankings: Hendrick, Gibbs Drivers Making Moves
Cleetus McFarland Surprised Kevin Harvick With His Next Move in NASCAR
-
NASCAR Cup Series at Vegas Results: Denny Hamlin Holds Off Field for Win
2026 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Favorite for Las Vegas
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year
Hot Start Continues for Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team as Tyler Reddick Takes Darlington Pole
-
2026 NASCAR Odds: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick Favorite for Darlington
How to Watch NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Second Thoughts: Daniel Dye Learns Words and Actions Matter
-
Alex Bowman Sidelined For At Least Another Month With Vertigo
NASCAR Power Rankings: Hendrick, Gibbs Drivers Making Moves
Cleetus McFarland Surprised Kevin Harvick With His Next Move in NASCAR
-
NASCAR Cup Series at Vegas Results: Denny Hamlin Holds Off Field for Win
2026 NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Favorite for Las Vegas
NASCAR champions: Complete list of Cup Series winners by year