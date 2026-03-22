Goodyear 400 Results: Tyler Reddick Races to 4th Win in 2026, Brad Keselowski Finishes 2nd

Tyler Reddick opened the 2026 NASCAR season on a three-race win streak, and the winless streak that ensued didn't match that. The No. 45 car raced to victory again on Sunday, taking home the checkered flag at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina.

Reddick opened Sunday's race in pole position and appeared likely to have another strong showing early on. He led for over half of Stage 1 before multiple issues with his car caused him to fall back a bit.

One of the issues Reddick dealt with was a cool suit malfunction, which took place early on in Stage 3. However, that didn't deter him as he was able to regain the lead with just under 30 laps remaining. He never relinquished it, racing to his fourth victory in six races this season.

Brad Keselowski, who dominated the middle portions of the race and won the first two stages, finished second after leading for 142 of the race's 293 laps. Ryan Blaney came in third, while Carson Hocevar's late push helped him finish fourth.

The Winner Is…

Tyler Reddick and Team 23XI have had a fantastic 2026 so far, winning four of the first six races. Reddick took the checkered flag at Daytona, Atlanta and COTA. Then he held off the field to cross the finish line first at Darlington.

Reddick closed as the favorite to win at +300. On the oddsboard, he was followed by Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

How The Race Was Won

Tyler Reddick endured battery issues at Darlington, but that wasn't enough to hold back the driver of the No. 45 car.

He ended up leading the final 28 laps on Sunday and led 77 laps on the entire day. In the end, Reddick's margin of victory was 5.847 seconds over Brad Keselowski to win the day.

One Big Moment

Every mistake has a price at Darlington, and Denny Hamlin's contact at the race was no exception.

Full results

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Carson Hocevar

5. Austin Cindric

6. Ty Gibbs

7. Daniel Suarez

8. William Byron

9. Chris Buescher

10. Erik Jones

11. Denny Hamlin

12. Chase Briscoe

13. Ryan Preece

14. Shane Van Gisbergen

15. Chase Elliott

16. Ross Chastain

17. Josh Berry

18. Connor Zillisch

19. Christopher Bell

20. Michael McDowell

21. Kyle Busch

22. Zane Smith

23. Todd Gilliland

24. Justin Allgaier

25. Austin Dillon

26. Noah Gragson

27. John H. Nemechek

28. Cole Custer

29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30. AJ Allmendinger

31. Ty Dillon

32. Kyle Larson

33. Joey Logano

34. Bubba Wallace

35. Riley Herbst

36. Cody Ware

37. Timmy Hill