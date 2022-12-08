NASCAR Cup Series Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suarez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week.

For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suarez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.

So he knows the tools are there for him to thrive, and while he had the best season of his career, he might wonder whether he could have achieved even more.

"Ross did a very good job this year," Suarez said. "They put the bar in a good spot. Ross and his team, on a consistent basis, they were strong. We were probably 70% [of the time] with them.

"When we were strong, we were as good as they were. But one time out of five, we were missing it. We will have to continue to work."

Simply comparing himself to Chastain would be a little myopic considering where Suarez has been. When he looks at the past offseasons he has endured, the sport's only Mexican-born driver has to feel good about his place in NASCAR.

"It's a motivation, and I feel like there are a lot of things to celebrate," Suarez said about Chastain's finish. "We did a good job as a team — a lot of good days, a lot of bad days as well that we have to learn from.

"We will try to grow and to get better. In the first year, I would say, 80% of the people on my team were new working together."

That experience was nothing new for Suarez. He found out in September 2018 that he would not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for a third season, and it wasn't until January 2019 that Suarez was named driver of Stewart-Haas Racing's No. 41 cup car.

Then, in November 2019, SHR told him he wouldn't be back in 2020. Suarez scrambled for a ride, hooking up with Gaunt Brothers Racing, a part-time team that with the help of Toyota, opted to go the full year with Suarez. The team missed the Daytona 500 and struggled with Suarez finishing 31st in the standings.

Suarez found new life at Trackhouse Racing and had a decent year in 2021 as the organization was embedded at Richard Childress Racing. Trackhouse co-owner Justin Marks bought out Chip Ganassi Racing and expanded to two cars for 2022, putting Suarez in an optimistic but yet still major transition a year ago as he came off a year where he had four top-10s but still an average finish outside the top-20.

Last season finally saw Suarez get back into his groove and then some. He set career-bests of six top-5s (he had four in 2020) and 13 top-10s (he had 12 as a rookie in 2017). The biggest moment came in June at Sonoma with his first career Cup victory. He became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup race, building on a historic resume that includes a 2016 Xfinity Series title for him to become the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR national series championship.

"I don't pinch myself for the win [compared to] where I was two years ago," Suarez said. "I would say 99 percent of the people lost faith in me. ... It was good to come back and to confirm that I can still be a winner and successful at the Cup level.

"That felt great. I am very, very happy for that. There were so many positives from this year. And I feel like next year can only get better."

Now Suarez gets to look ahead to 2023 and know for the most part, everything remains the same. So that is why he moved around Nashville with optimism and maybe a little more of a smile on his face than some of the other drivers at the NASCAR awards who remained frustrated they didn't have the season they wanted.

"I've been in the Cup Series for six years, but most of those years has been a transition or some things have been happening – it hasn't been consistent for me," Suarez said.

"I haven't been able to grow with my team. This is my first opportunity I could take my team and make it better for next year."

It also is the first opportunity in a long time where Suarez can talk to people in the offseason with a resume that shows his optimism isn't based on hope. He knows race fans wondered if he could get the job done on the track.

"I would call it credibility," Suarez said. "That is very important. Although I was pretty successful in the Xfinity Series, you're as good as your last race.

"And if you didn't do well this year, it doesn't matter if you did amazing last year. People are going to forget that. It is important to reinforce that and continue to improve the credibility."

While he enjoyed his 2022 season, Suarez was glad to see it end. He had not had a year when he had made the playoffs, and he advanced out of the first round – meaning he had six weeks of additional on-track pressure he didn't have in past years.

Plus, he'll readily admit that when a driver goes to the track thinking the chances to win are greater, it takes a toll.

"This is the first time I had the opportunity to fight the entire year long," Suarez said. "We had a handful of races we missed it by a lot. ... It was a consistent fight. So, honestly, by the time, we got to Phoenix, I was exhausted.

"I really needed to take a little bit of a break and relax my mind."

Suarez also had something to look forward to — his offseason started off about as strong as one could with a trip overseas that included him proposing to girlfriend Julia Piquet.

"I had the ring with me for a few months, so I was ready," he said with a laugh. "I had the plan in mind. ... I had a plan in mind on how everything was going to go and it went pretty close to that."

And his plan for next season? He said the belief of how strong his team can be, based on his performance and that of Chastain, will change the outlook from the start.

"This year, we exceeded many people's expectations inside of our team," Suarez said. "Now many people inside our team believe that we belong to this standard. So I believe — it won't be easy — but I think we are going to be able to put the bar on a higher level.

"I would like to win a few races and make the Championship 4. And I think that is realistic. ... We have potential to do amazing things."

