Coke Zero Sugar 400 live updates: Top moments from Daytona
The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule and regular season wraps Saturday with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!
NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 160 laps and 400 miles on the iconic speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The green flag is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET.
It will be the final race of the season, and all eyes will be on who secures the final spot in the 16-driver playoff field.
There are 13 drivers locked in thanks to wins — William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell — and two drivers are locked in on points: Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.
Meanwhile, there are 14 drivers whose only chance to advance is with a win Saturday. They are: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon.
You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.
Follow our live coverage below!
PRE-RACE
Setting the stage
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Saturday's race.
Elsewhere, Kurt Busch, 45, announced Saturday that he will retire from Cup Series competition, ending a driving career that spanned more than two decades. Busch was the first champion of the NASCAR Cup Series’ playoff era in 2004.
Stay tuned for updates!
