NASCAR Cup Series
Chase Elliott voted Most Popular Driver for fifth consecutive year
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott voted Most Popular Driver for fifth consecutive year

2 days ago
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chase Elliott didn’t have the finish he wanted to 2022 despite five Cup Series victories this year, but he continued as a winner off the race track as well.

Elliott was named Thursday as the Most Popular Driver for the fifth consecutive year. Elliott’s father, Bill, won the award a record 16 times during a NASCAR Hall of Fame career. The Elliott family is synonymous with NASCAR with its deep history of drivers, engine builders and mechanics.

Prior to Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the award 15 consecutive times. The award is conducted by online voting.

"I came into a very fortunate situation," Elliott said following the NASCAR awards ceremony Thursday at Nashville’s Music City Center.

"Dad had a great connection with the fans. Beyond him, I look at him as an extension of his career and my uncle’s and my grandfather and the path and the work ethic that they had to be able to get to where they did."

The 2022 season was one where drivers had more interaction with fans as practice and qualifying returned for all weekends. In 2020 and 2021, many of the races featured weekends where the drivers were at the track for just one day, only to race with no practice nor qualifying. Many tracks saw their highest attendance in the last several years.

"When there is a good crowd and people show up like they did, which seemed like a lot this year, it brings a different level of excitement to what we do and I think that rubs off on everybody," Elliott said.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver had a chance to win the title Nov. 6 at Phoenix but finished fourth in the standings after a crash in the finale when he was headed into Turn 1 and had contact from Ross Chastain, who was making a move from the inside at an area where drivers often spread out and use the apron to make the pass.

Elliott said after the race that he wasn’t sure what happened. He elaborated a little more Thursday.

"I wasn’t throwing a block at all," Elliott said. "It never really crossed my mind. I was really trying to get to the end of the race. ... On my end, it was not a crazy block or anything that was super aggressive."

Winning the Xfinity most popular driver award was Noah Gragson; the most popular driver for NASCAR’s truck series was Hailie Deegan.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Zane Smith will get opportunities after NASCAR Truck Series championship
NASCAR Cup Series

Zane Smith will get opportunities after NASCAR Truck Series championship

2 days ago
Jordan Anderson reflects on fiery Talladega crash, racing future
NASCAR Cup Series

Jordan Anderson reflects on fiery Talladega crash, racing future

5 days ago
AJ Allmendinger embraces new mindset in full-time NASCAR Cup Series return
NASCAR Cup Series

AJ Allmendinger embraces new mindset in full-time NASCAR Cup Series return

November 21
Ryan Preece to drive Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 car in NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Preece to drive Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 car in NASCAR Cup Series

November 17
Ty Gibbs replacing Kyle Busch at JGR in NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series

Ty Gibbs replacing Kyle Busch at JGR in NASCAR Cup Series

November 15
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes