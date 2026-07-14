2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored For North Wilkesboro; Kyle Larson Second

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to North Wilkesboro on July 19 for its first points race at the track in 30 years.

And with only six races left before the start of The Chase, the stakes are high.

Which driver will capture the checkered flag at this weekend's short-track competition?

Here are the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 14.

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NASCAR Cup Series Window World 450 2026

Denny Hamlin : -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Kyle Larson : -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Ryan Blaney : -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Christopher Bell : -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Joey Logano : +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

William Byron : +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Chase Elliott : +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Tyler Reddick : +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Ty Gibbs : +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Chase Briscoe : +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Carson Hocevar : +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Chris Buescher : +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Ryan Preece : +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Ross Chastain : +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Bubba Wallace : +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Brad Keselowski : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Austin Cindric : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Josh Berry : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Daniel Suárez : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Austin Dillon : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Alex Bowman: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Michael McDowell : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Erik Jones : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Noah Gragson : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Connor Zilisch: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Zane Smith : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Austin Hill: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Todd Gilliland: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Riley Herbst : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cole Custer : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ty Dillon : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cody Ware : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Chad Finchum: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Here's What To Know About The Oddsboard:

The Favorite

Is it Denny Hamlin's world and we're all just living in it? Sure seems that way with the year he's having. He's got four wins and four poles on the season, sits first in the standings and has already clinched his spot in The Chase. Even though Hamlin is coming into this weekend after finishing 12th at Atlanta, the momentum he's gained over the course of the season cannot be denied.

One To Watch

Kyle Larson hasn't gotten into Victory Lane in 2026, but he's still sixth in the overall standings. He's got 11 top 10s and eight top-five finishes. However, last week's race at EchoPark in Atlanta wasn't too kind to Kyle. He finished five laps down and in 34th place. Can he turn the corner this weekend at North Wilkesboro?