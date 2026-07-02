2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored As Cup Returns To Chicagoland Speedway

After a seven-year hiatus, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to Chicagoland Speedway.

Alex Bowman was the last winner at this track back in 2019, holding off Kyle Larson and Joey Logano, who finished second and third, respectively.

Who will take the checkered flag on Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m. ET when the series makes its comeback?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 2.

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NASCAR Cup Series eero 400 2026

Denny Hamlin : +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Tyler Reddick : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Larson : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Christopher Bell : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ryan Blaney : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Briscoe : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Ty Gibbs : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chris Buescher : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Carson Hocevar : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bubba Wallace : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Joey Logano : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brad Keselowski : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Ross Chastain : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Erik Jones : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Daniel Suárez : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Corey Heim: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Austin Cindric : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Alex Bowman: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Shane van Gisbergen : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ryan Preece : +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Zane Smith : +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Riley Herbst : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Connor Zilisch: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Michael McDowell : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Austin Dillon : +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Josh Berry : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

John Hunter Nemechek : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Austin Hill: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

AJ Allmendinger : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Noah Gragson : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Todd Gilliland: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Ty Dillon : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Cole Custer : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Josh Bilicki: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

JJ Yeley: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Cody Ware : +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

Four wins and three poles later, Denny Hamlin finds himself at the top of the oddsboard again. With 824 laps led on the season, he also sits first in the standings. Hamlin is coming off a Sonoma race where he started ninth and finished 26th. When the Cup series last raced at Chicagoland back in 2019, Hamlin finished 15th after starting ninth.

One To Watch

Will Tyler Reddick reclaim the No. 1 spot in the NASCAR Cup standings after this weekend? Well, for several weeks, he led the pack until Hamlin took over. Now, Reddick is only one point behind Denny. In 2026 so far, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Toyota has five wins and four poles. He's led 428 laps and has 132 stage points. He comes into this race on the heels of a disastrous Sonoma where he finished at the very back of the field because of mechanical issues.



