2026 Daytona 500 Practice Results: Austin Cindric paces opening practice
Updated Feb. 11, 2026 2:44 p.m. ET
Daytona International Speedway was alive again on Wednesday as the NASCAR Cup Series officially opened the Daytona 500 with the first practice. 2022 race winner Austin Cindric led the 45-car field with a session-best lap of 48.025 seconds (187.402 mph) in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford.
Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie followed closely behind. Check out the full results below.
2026 Daytona 500 Practice Results
- Austin Cindric, 48.025 seconds
- Ross Chastain, 48.146
- Corey LaJoie, 48.253
- Bubba Wallace, 48.262
- Daniel Suarez, 48.494
- Alex Bowman, 48.522
- Erik Jones, 48.585
- Corey Heim, 48.599
- Kyle Larson, 48.679
- Jimmie Johnson, 48.688
- John Hunter Nemechek, 48.737
- Kyle Busch, 48.775
- Chase Briscoe, 48.815
- Austin Dillon, 48.87
- Riley Herbst, 48.877
- Ty Dilon, 48.89
- Connor Zilisch, 48.937
- Chris Buescher, 48.954
- Justin Allgaier, 48.99
- Chase Elliott, 48.994
- Josh Berry, 48.996
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 48.998
- Denny Hamlin, 49.005
- Ryan Preece, 49.007
- Cole Custer, 49.035
- Anthony Alfredo, 49.041
- Tyler Reddick, 49.043
- Brad Keselowski, 49.066
- Carson Hocevar, 49.08
- Christopher Bell, 49.084
- Ryan Blaney, 49.095
- Joey Logano, 49.102
- Cody Ware, 49.113
- William Byron, 49.189
- Chandler Smith, 49.202
- Ty Gibbs, 49.237
- AJ Allmendinger, 49.244
- Shane van Gisbergen, 49.321
- Noah Gragson, 49.395
- Zane Smith, 49.499
- BJ McLeod, 49.656
- Casey Mears, 49.81
- JJ Yeley, 50.126
What is the Daytona 500 Schedule?
Wednesday, February 11
- NASCAR Cup Series Single-Car Qualifying (one lap, two rounds) - 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1)
Thursday, February 12
- ARCA Series Practice - 4 p.m. ET
- Truck Series Practice - 5 p.m. ET (FS1)
- NASCAR Cup Series Duel #1 - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
- NASCAR Cup Series Duel #2 - 8:45 p.m. ET (FS1)
Friday, February 13
- ARCA Series Qualifying - 1:30 p.m. ET
- Truck Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET
- Xfinity Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW)
- NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Fresh from Florida 250 Truck Series race (100 laps) - 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
Saturday, February 14
- Xfinity Series Qualifying - 10 a.m. ET (CW)
- ARCA Menards Series 200 race (80 laps) - 12 p.m. ET (FOX)
- NASCAR Cup Series final practice - 3 - 3:55 p.m. ET (FS1)
- United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race (120 laps) - 5 p.m. ET (CW)
Sunday, February 15
- NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps) - 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
