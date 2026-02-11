NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 – Practice
NASCAR Cup Series

2026 Daytona 500 Practice Results: Austin Cindric paces opening practice

Updated Feb. 11, 2026 2:44 p.m. ET

Daytona International Speedway was alive again on Wednesday as the NASCAR Cup Series officially opened the Daytona 500 with the first practice. 2022 race winner Austin Cindric led the 45-car field with a session-best lap of 48.025 seconds (187.402 mph) in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie followed closely behind. Check out the full results below.

2026 Daytona 500 Practice Results

  1. Austin Cindric, 48.025 seconds
  2. Ross Chastain, 48.146
  3. Corey LaJoie, 48.253
  4. Bubba Wallace, 48.262
  5. Daniel Suarez, 48.494
  6. Alex Bowman, 48.522
  7. Erik Jones, 48.585
  8. Corey Heim, 48.599
  9. Kyle Larson, 48.679
  10. Jimmie Johnson, 48.688
  11. John Hunter Nemechek, 48.737
  12. Kyle Busch, 48.775
  13. Chase Briscoe, 48.815
  14. Austin Dillon, 48.87
  15. Riley Herbst, 48.877
  16. Ty Dilon, 48.89
  17. Connor Zilisch, 48.937
  18. Chris Buescher, 48.954
  19. Justin Allgaier, 48.99
  20. Chase Elliott, 48.994
  21. Josh Berry, 48.996
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 48.998
  23. Denny Hamlin, 49.005
  24. Ryan Preece, 49.007
  25. Cole Custer, 49.035
  26. Anthony Alfredo, 49.041
  27. Tyler Reddick, 49.043
  28. Brad Keselowski, 49.066
  29. Carson Hocevar, 49.08
  30. Christopher Bell, 49.084
  31. Ryan Blaney, 49.095
  32. Joey Logano, 49.102
  33. Cody Ware, 49.113
  34. William Byron, 49.189
  35. Chandler Smith, 49.202
  36. Ty Gibbs, 49.237
  37. AJ Allmendinger, 49.244
  38. Shane van Gisbergen, 49.321
  39. Noah Gragson, 49.395
  40. Zane Smith, 49.499
  41. BJ McLeod, 49.656
  42. Casey Mears, 49.81
  43. JJ Yeley, 50.126

What is the Daytona 500 Schedule?

Wednesday, February 11

  • NASCAR Cup Series Single-Car Qualifying (one lap, two rounds) - 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, February 12

Friday, February 13

Saturday, February 14

Sunday, February 15

