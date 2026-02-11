2026 Daytona 500 Practice Results: Austin Cindric paces opening practice

Daytona International Speedway was alive again on Wednesday as the NASCAR Cup Series officially opened the Daytona 500 with the first practice. 2022 race winner Austin Cindric led the 45-car field with a session-best lap of 48.025 seconds (187.402 mph) in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Ross Chastain and Corey LaJoie followed closely behind. Check out the full results below.

2026 Daytona 500 Practice Results

What is the Daytona 500 Schedule?

Wednesday, February 11

NASCAR Cup Series Single-Car Qualifying (one lap, two rounds) - 8:15 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, February 12

Friday, February 13

ARCA Series Qualifying - 1:30 p.m. ET

Truck Series Qualifying - 3 p.m. ET

Xfinity Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET (FS1)

Fresh from Florida 250 Truck Series race (100 laps) - 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, February 14

Xfinity Series Qualifying - 10 a.m. ET (CW)

ARCA Menards Series 200 race (80 laps) - 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

NASCAR Cup Series final practice - 3 - 3:55 p.m. ET (FS1)

United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race (120 laps) - 5 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, February 15