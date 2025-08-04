NASCAR Cup Series
nascar watkins glen entry list
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Watkins Glen Entry List: All 40 drivers for Go Bowling at The Glen

Published Aug. 5, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on Watkins Glen on August 10th for Go Bowling at The Glen. Here’s a look at the full entry list for this weekend’s race in New York.

2025 NASCAR Watkins Glen Entry List

  1. Ross Chastain (#1, Trackhouse Racing)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2, Team Penske)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3, Richard Childress Racing)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4, Front Row Motorsports)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5, Hendrick Motorsports)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6, RFK Racing)
  7. Justin Haley (#7, Spire Motorsports)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8, Richard Childress Racing)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9, Hendrick Motorsports)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10, Kaulig Racing)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12, Team Penske)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16, Kaulig Racing)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17, RFK Racing)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  17. Josh Berry (#21, Wood Brothers Racing)
  18. Joey Logano (#22, Team Penske)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23, 23XI Racing)
  20. William Byron (#24, Hendrick Motorsports)
  21. Todd Gilliland (#34, Front Row Motorsports)
  22. Riley Herbst (#35, 23XI Racing)
  23. Zane Smith (#38, Front Row Motorsports)
  24. Cole Custer (#41, Haas Factory Team)
  25. John Hunter Nemechek (#42, Legacy Motor Club)
  26. Erik Jones (#43, Legacy Motor Club)
  27. JJ Yeley (#44, NY Racing Team)
  28. Tyler Reddick (#45, 23XI Racing)
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47, HYAK Motorsports)
  30. Alex Bowman (#48, Hendrick Motorsports)
  31. Cody Ware (#51, Rick Ware Racing)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54, Joe Gibbs Racing)
  33. Ryan Preece (#60, RFK Racing)
  34. Josh Bilicki (#66, Garage 66)
  35. Michael McDowell (#71, Spire Motorsports)
  36. Carson Hocevar (#77, Spire Motorsports)
  37. Katherine Legge (#78, Live Fast Motorsports)
  38. Connor Zilisch (#87, Trackhouse Racing)
  39. Shane van Gisbergen (#88, Trackhouse Racing)
  40. Daniel Suárez (#99, Trackhouse Racing)
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NASCAR Playoff Picture: Reason For Tyler Reddick To Worry?

2025 NASCAR Playoff Picture: Reason For Tyler Reddick To Worry?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes