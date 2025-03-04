NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Phoenix Entry List: All 37 drivers for Shriners Children's 500 Updated Mar. 4, 2025 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Phoenix Raceway for the next race of the 2025 season, with 37 cars registered for the race.

Check out the entry list for this year's Shriners Children's 500 race.

2025 NASCAR Phoenix Entry List

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix!

share