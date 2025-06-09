NASCAR Cup Series
nascar mexico city
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Mexico City qualifying: Order for Viva Mexico 250

Published Jun. 12, 2025 8:48 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 3 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Mexico qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Mexico City Qualifying Order

  1. Katherine Legge (#78)
  2. Cole Custer (#41)
  3. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  4. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  5. Alex Bowman (#48)
  6. Cody Ware (#51)
  7. Noah Gragson (#4)
  8. Michael McDowell (#71)
  9. Riley Herbst (#35)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10)
  11. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  12. Austin Cindric (#2)
  13. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  14. Justin Haley (#7)
  15. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  16. Austin Dillon (#3)
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  18. William Byron (#24)
  19. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  20. Daniel Suarez (#99)
  21. Joey Logano (#22)
  22. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  23. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  24. Erik Jones (#43)
  25. Josh Berry (#21)
  26. Christopher Bell (#20)
  27. Chase Elliott (#9)
  28. Zane Smith (#38)
  29. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  30. Ryan Preece (#60)
  31. Kyle Busch (#8)
  32. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  33. Ross Chastain (#1)
  34. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  35. Chris Buescher (#17)
  36. Kyle Larson (#5)
  37. Denny Hamlin (#11)

Denny Hamlin on winning the FireKeepers Casino 400: 'I beat your favorite driver' | NASCAR on FOX

Denny Hamlin on winning the FireKeepers Casino 400: 'I beat your favorite driver' | NASCAR on FOX
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR race in Mexico City worth extra effort to grow the sport

NASCAR race in Mexico City worth extra effort to grow the sport

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes