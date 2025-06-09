NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Mexico City qualifying: Order for Viva Mexico 250
Published Jun. 12, 2025 8:48 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on Amazon Prime at 3 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Saturday on Prime. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Mexico qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Mexico City Qualifying Order
- Katherine Legge (#78)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- William Byron (#24)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Daniel Suarez (#99)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
share
recommended
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen opens as favorite for Mexico
NASCAR Power Rankings: How far does Denny Hamlin move after Michigan win?
2025 NASCAR Mexico City Entry List: All 37 drivers for Viva Mexico 250
-
Mexican driver Daniel Suarez has all the pressure heading to home race
NASCAR's silly season is quiet so far ... but it's only June
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Appeals court vacates injunction, teams could lose charters
-
Ram to enter trucks in 2026 with possible future move to Cup for Dodge
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NASCAR odds: Shane van Gisbergen opens as favorite for Mexico
NASCAR Power Rankings: How far does Denny Hamlin move after Michigan win?
2025 NASCAR Mexico City Entry List: All 37 drivers for Viva Mexico 250
-
Mexican driver Daniel Suarez has all the pressure heading to home race
NASCAR's silly season is quiet so far ... but it's only June
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Appeals court vacates injunction, teams could lose charters
-
Ram to enter trucks in 2026 with possible future move to Cup for Dodge