2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying: Order for Quaker State 400

Published Jun. 26, 2025 10:03 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the EchoPark Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Saturday on TNT at 7 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Friday on truTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Atlanta Qualifying Order

  1. David Starr (#66)
  2. Connor Zilisch (#87)
  3. Corey LaJoie (#01)
  4. BJ McLeod (#78)
  5. Riley Herbst (#35)
  6. Ty Dillon (#10)
  7. Cody Ware (#51)
  8. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  9. Michael McDowell (#71)
  10. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  12. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  13. Noah Gragson (#4)
  14. Cole Custer (#41)
  15. Zane Smith (#38)
  16. Austin Dillon (#3)
  17. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  18. Justin Haley (#7)
  19. Ross Chastain (#1)
  20. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  21. Kyle Busch (#8)
  22. William Byron (#24)
  23. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  24. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  25. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  26. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  27. Erik Jones (#43)
  28. Joey Logano (#22)
  29. Josh Berry (#21)
  30. Christopher Bell (#20)
  31. Alex Bowman (#48)
  32. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  33. Austin Cindric (#2)
  34. Ryan Preece (#60)
  35. Chris Buescher (#17)
  36. Kyle Larson (#5)
  37. Chase Elliott (#9)
  38. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  39. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  40. Denny Hamlin (#11)

