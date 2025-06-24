NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying: Order for Quaker State 400
Published Jun. 26, 2025 10:03 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take on the EchoPark Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Saturday on TNT at 7 p.m. ET.
Qualifying starts Friday on truTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Atlanta qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Atlanta Qualifying Order
- David Starr (#66)
- Connor Zilisch (#87)
- Corey LaJoie (#01)
- BJ McLeod (#78)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- William Byron (#24)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
share
recommended
-
Bust Or Bracket-Buster Fun? NASCAR Attempts $1M In-Season Tournament
From Racetrack to Ballpark: Bristol's MLB Transformation Shifts Into High Gear
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Non-suing teams win financial disclosure battle
-
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Back On Track, Back On Top
Who are the 10 best father-son sports duos of all time?
2025 NASCAR Atlanta Entry List: All 40 drivers for Quaker State 400
in this topic
recommended
-
Bust Or Bracket-Buster Fun? NASCAR Attempts $1M In-Season Tournament
From Racetrack to Ballpark: Bristol's MLB Transformation Shifts Into High Gear
What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Non-suing teams win financial disclosure battle
-
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Back On Track, Back On Top
Who are the 10 best father-son sports duos of all time?
2025 NASCAR Atlanta Entry List: All 40 drivers for Quaker State 400