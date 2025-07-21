NASCAR Cup Series
brickyard 400 qual
NASCAR Cup Series

2025 NASCAR Indianapolis qualifying: Order for Brickyard 400

Published Jul. 24, 2025 1:44 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for yet another race in the 2025 season. Catch the race on Sunday on TNT at 2 p.m. ET. 

Qualifying starts Saturday on truTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Indianapolis qualifying order below.

2025 NASCAR Indianapolis Qualifying Order

Group 1

  1. Jesse Love (#62)
  2. Josh Bilicki (#66)
  3. Katherine Legge (#78)
  4. Cody Ware (#51)
  5. Noah Gragson (#4)
  6. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  7. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  8. Cole Custer (#41)
  9. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  10. Riley Herbst (#35)
  11. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  12. Daniel Suárez (#99)
  13. Ross Chastain (#1)
  14. Josh Berry (#21)
  15. Erik Jones (#43)
  16. Ty Dillon (#10)
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  18. Zane Smith (#38)
  19. William Byron (#24)
  20. Justin Haley (#7)

NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX
Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400!

Group 2

  1. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  2. Austin Dillon (#3)
  3. Ryan Preece (#60)
  4. Austin Cindric (#2)
  5. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  6. Michael McDowell (#71)
  7. Christopher Bell (#20)
  8. Joey Logano (#22)
  9. Kyle Busch (#8)
  10. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  11. Chris Buescher (#17)
  12. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  13. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  14. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  15. Alex Bowman (#48)
  16. Chase Elliott (#9)
  17. Kyle Larson (#5)
  18. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  19. Denny Hamlin (#11)
share
Get more from the NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR Bringing Race To San Diego Naval Base In 2026

NASCAR Bringing Race To San Diego Naval Base In 2026

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes