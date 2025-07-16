NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou, Colton Herta Atop Board For Ontario Published Jul. 16, 2025 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to Canada this weekend for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto 2025 and fans can catch all the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Last week at Iowa's doubleheader, Pat O'Ward won the first race on Saturday, and Alex Palou won the second on Sunday.

Which driver takes the checkered flag at Ontario?

Let's take a look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 16.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto 2025

Alex Palou: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Colton Herta: 33/10 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Josef Newgarden: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott Dixon: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pato O'Ward: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

David Malukas: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Alexander Rossi: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Graham Rahal: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Louis Foster: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Conor Daly: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

