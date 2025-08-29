NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou Favored for Nashville Published Aug. 29, 2025 11:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to Nashville for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix and fans can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on who they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Christian Rasmussen captured the checkered flag last week, preventing Alex Palou from going for a historic 10 wins on the season. This weekend, however, Palou is favored at 12/5 (bet $10 to win $34 total).

Will Palou get his ninth win of the year, or will another driver cross the finish line first at Nashville?

Let's look at the odds for the entire field at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 29.

Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix 2025

Alex Palou: 12/5 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Josef Newgarden: 19/5 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Pato O'Ward: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colton Herta: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

David Malukas: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Scott Dixon: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 18/1 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Conor Daly: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alexander Rossi: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rinus Veekay: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louis Foster: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share