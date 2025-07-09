NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR Odds: Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden Atop Board For Synk 275 Published Jul. 9, 2025 1:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to Iowa this weekend for a double-header. The green flag for the Synk 275 is on Saturday, with the Farm to Finish 275 racing on Sunday. Fans can watch all the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's races and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Last week at Mid-Ohio, Scott Dixon got into victory lane after capitalizing off Alex Palou's mistake that he made down the stretch.

Other than Palou and Kyle Kirkwood, Dixon is the only other driver to have a win on his resume this season.

Currently, Palou is the favorite at 19/10 (bet $10 to win $29 total) to win Saturday's race, with Josef Newgarden close behind at 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total).

Will we see a fourth driver take the checkered flag this season at Iowa or maybe even a fifth on this double-header weekend?

Let's look at the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday's Synk 275 as of July 9.

Synk 275 2025

Alex Palou: 19/10 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Josef Newgarden: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Pato O'Ward: 9/2 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Will Power : 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

David Malukas: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Conor Daly: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Colton Herta: 14/1 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Louis Foster: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Graham Rahal: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rinus Veekay: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 500/1 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

recommended Who Is David Malukas? The Gen Z Driver, Master Meme-Maker & Video Game Lover Item 1 of 1