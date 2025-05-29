NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR odds: Alex Palou opens as favorite for Detroit Grand Prix Published May. 29, 2025 11:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

INDYCAR heads to Detroit this weekend for the Chevrolet Grand Prix and fans can watch the exciting action on FOX .

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend's race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

So far, the 2025 season has been all about Alex Palou . In his year of dominance, he's won five of the first six races, including the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 last weekend.

And now — to no one's surprise — he's opened as the clear favorite for Detroit.

Will anyone catch Alex this week?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 29.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2025

Alex Palou: 8/5 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Colton Herta: 11/2 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kyle Kirkwood: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Josef Newgarden: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott Dixon: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Pato O'Ward: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Will Power : 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

David Malukas: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alexander Rossi: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Rinus Veekay: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Robert Shwartzman: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Louis Foster: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Conor Daly: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Jacob Abel: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Callum Ilott: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

