El Tráfico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California.

The league and the teams said Friday they have not determined when the game will be rescheduled.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league's single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

The rivalry known as El Tráfico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

