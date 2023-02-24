MLS
MLS

El Tráfico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather

Updated Feb. 24, 2023 5:58 p.m. EST

A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California.

The league and the teams said Friday they have not determined when the game will be rescheduled.

Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.

The game was expected to possibly break the league's single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rivalry known as El Tráfico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.

A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inter Miami coach confirms interest in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets
mls MLS related story
Inter Miami coach confirms interest in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes