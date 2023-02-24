El Tráfico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather
A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California.
The league and the teams said Friday they have not determined when the game will be rescheduled.
Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in the higher elevations.
The game was expected to possibly break the league's single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.
The rivalry known as El Tráfico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.
A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- MLS will be defined by massive change in 2023 season
- 2023 MLS title odds: LAFC opens as favorite to win MLS Cup
- USWNT rounding into World Cup form, but work still needs to be done
- Alex Morgan is the highest-scoring mom in USWNT history
- USWNT beats Brazil 2-1 to win SheBelieves Cup: 3 takeaways
- Xavi says Barcelona's doors will 'always be open' for Lionel Messi
- USWNT offsetting inexperience with 'incredibly gifted' young talent
- Mallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
- ‘Well do anything possible’: USWNT backs Canada in fight for pay equality
- USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer
- MLS makes major changes to playoff format, expands to nine teams2023 MLS title odds: LAFC opens as favorite to win MLS CupLongtime soccer hotbed St. Louis finally gets MLS team
- Almada, Chicharito among MLS players to watch this seasonJesse Marsch won't join Southampton after contract talks break downJulián Araujo completes Barcelona move after transfer deadline day drama
- Snow in Portland leads to postponement of Timbers openerPhiladelphia Union host the Columbus Crew for season openerAtlanta United hosts the San Jose Earthquakes for season opener
- MLS makes major changes to playoff format, expands to nine teams2023 MLS title odds: LAFC opens as favorite to win MLS CupLongtime soccer hotbed St. Louis finally gets MLS team
- Almada, Chicharito among MLS players to watch this seasonJesse Marsch won't join Southampton after contract talks break downJulián Araujo completes Barcelona move after transfer deadline day drama
- Snow in Portland leads to postponement of Timbers openerPhiladelphia Union host the Columbus Crew for season openerAtlanta United hosts the San Jose Earthquakes for season opener