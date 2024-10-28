Major League Baseball
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3: Starters, lineups, how to watch
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3: Starters, lineups, how to watch

Published Oct. 28, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are locking horns in the World Series, with Game 3 on Monday (8:08 p.m. ET on FOX).

This will be the 12th time these iconic franchises will battle for a championship, but the first time since 1981.

The Dodgers won the first two games of this series in Los Angeles.

Here is the lowdown on Game 3, including how to watch, potential lineups and more.

How can I watch the World Series?

Every game will be broadcast on FOX, and each contest is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule:

Who is favored?

The Yankees are currently favored to win Game 3, while the Dodgers are favored (-426) to win the series.

Who will start Game 3?

The Yankees will start Clarke Schmidt. For the Dodgers, Walker Buehler will take the mound.

[Related: A look back at past Dodgers-Yankees World Series matchups]

Who will be in the lineup for Game 3?

Yankees

  1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  2. Juan Soto, RF
  3. Aaron Judge, CF
  4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
  5. Jazz Chisholm, 3B
  6. Anthony Volpe, SS
  7. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
  8. Jose Trevino, C
  9. Alex Verdugo, LF

Dodgers

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mookie Betts, RF
  3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  4. Teoscar Hernández, LF
  5. Max Muncy, 3B
  6. Will Smith, C
  7. Gavin Lux, 2B
  8. Kiké Hernández, CF
  9. Tommy Edman, SS
