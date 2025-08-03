Eli White's 2 HRs Help Braves Beat Reds in MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol
Eli White hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, 4-2, in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.
White's first homer of the afternoon gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the second inning at the historic racetrack. The ball hit the safer barrier after clearing the outfield wall and the track itself.
He added his sixth homer of the season on a leadoff shot in the seventh.
Cincinnati went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base. Brent Suter (1-2) got the loss.
Atlanta came in having clinched the season series, winning four of the first six games. The teams split the first two in Cincinnati before coming to Bristol.
The game was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended in the first inning because of persistent rain.
Hurston Waldrep (1-0) was on the mound for Atlanta when play resumed. The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett and traveled about 250 miles to Bristol Motor Speedway early Sunday morning. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for his first career win.
The Reds loaded the bases with two out in the eighth after a balk by Tyler Kinley and a walk by Tyler Stephenson. Ke’Bryan Hayes then hit a hard grounder to third, but Luke Williams made a diving stop and threw to second for the forceout. This was the first time in six games between these teams that it was decided by more than a single run.
The Braves will begin a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, with RHP Erick Fedde (3-11, 5.33 ERA) taking the bump for Game 1. As for the Reds, they start a series on the road against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. LHP Nick Lodolo will be on the mound to start that one for the Reds.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
