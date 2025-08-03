Major League Baseball
Eli White's 2 HRs Help Braves Beat Reds in MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol
Major League Baseball

Eli White's 2 HRs Help Braves Beat Reds in MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol

Updated Aug. 3, 2025 4:23 p.m. ET

Eli White hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, 4-2, in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

White's first homer of the afternoon gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the second inning at the historic racetrack. The ball hit the safer barrier after clearing the outfield wall and the track itself.

He added his sixth homer of the season on a leadoff shot in the seventh.

Cincinnati went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base. Brent Suter (1-2) got the loss.

Atlanta came in having clinched the season series, winning four of the first six games. The teams split the first two in Cincinnati before coming to Bristol.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended in the first inning because of persistent rain.

Hurston Waldrep (1-0) was on the mound for Atlanta when play resumed. The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett and traveled about 250 miles to Bristol Motor Speedway early Sunday morning. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for his first career win.

Eli White reflects on two-home-run day in Braves' win over Reds

Eli White reflects on two-home-run day in Braves' win over Reds
ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds loaded the bases with two out in the eighth after a balk by Tyler Kinley and a walk by Tyler Stephenson. Ke’Bryan Hayes then hit a hard grounder to third, but Luke Williams made a diving stop and threw to second for the forceout. This was the first time in six games between these teams that it was decided by more than a single run.

The Braves will begin a series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, with RHP Erick Fedde (3-11, 5.33 ERA) taking the bump for Game 1. As for the Reds, they start a series on the road against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. LHP Nick Lodolo will be on the mound to start that one for the Reds. 

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: A Baseball Field in a Racetrack? MLB's Speedway Classic Makes History

A Baseball Field in a Racetrack? MLB's Speedway Classic Makes History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes