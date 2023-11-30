Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani voted MLB's top designated hitter for third straight year
Published Nov. 30, 2023

Shohei Ohtani was voted as MLB's best designated hitter on Thursday and joined David Ortiz as the only players to win the award three years in a row (Ortiz won the award for five consecutive seasons from 2003-07).

Ohtani won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award after hitting .304 with an American League-leading 44 homers, 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Angels in a shortened season at the plate that ended Sept. 3 because of an oblique injury. The two-way star also went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23.

Ohtani finished ahead of Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna, Houston's Yordan Alvarez, Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and the Los Angeles Dodgers' J.D. Martinez in voting by beat writers, broadcasters and public relations departments. Players were eligible with 100 or more at-bats as a designated hitter.

The 29-year-old Ohtani became the first two-time unanimous MVP, winning the AL honor in 2021 and this year.

Ohtani and Martinez became free agents after the World Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani

