Shohei Ohtani voted MLB's top designated hitter for third straight year
Shohei Ohtani was voted as MLB's best designated hitter on Thursday and joined David Ortiz as the only players to win the award three years in a row (Ortiz won the award for five consecutive seasons from 2003-07).
Ohtani won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award after hitting .304 with an American League-leading 44 homers, 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases for the Los Angeles Angels in a shortened season at the plate that ended Sept. 3 because of an oblique injury. The two-way star also went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23.
Ohtani finished ahead of Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna, Houston's Yordan Alvarez, Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and the Los Angeles Dodgers' J.D. Martinez in voting by beat writers, broadcasters and public relations departments. Players were eligible with 100 or more at-bats as a designated hitter.
The 29-year-old Ohtani became the first two-time unanimous MVP, winning the AL honor in 2021 and this year.
Ohtani and Martinez became free agents after the World Series.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Shohei Ohtani's next team odds including Dodgers, Cubs, Rangers, Blue Jays
MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Brewers expected to sign top prospect to record deal
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: RHP Nick Martinez signing with Reds
-
Shohei Ohtani to the Rangers? Why Texas is an intriguing fit
What Shohei Ohtani’s 2017 free agency can tell us about today
MLB offseason trade candidates: 9 pitchers who could be dealt
-
Andre Dawson wants Hall of Fame cap changed to Cubs
Orioles' Félix Bautista, Brewers' Devin Williams win MLB's Reliever of the Year awards
2024 MLB free-agent pitchers: Top 30 ranked
-
Shohei Ohtani's next team odds including Dodgers, Cubs, Rangers, Blue Jays
MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Brewers expected to sign top prospect to record deal
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: RHP Nick Martinez signing with Reds
-
Shohei Ohtani to the Rangers? Why Texas is an intriguing fit
What Shohei Ohtani’s 2017 free agency can tell us about today
MLB offseason trade candidates: 9 pitchers who could be dealt
-
Andre Dawson wants Hall of Fame cap changed to Cubs
Orioles' Félix Bautista, Brewers' Devin Williams win MLB's Reliever of the Year awards
2024 MLB free-agent pitchers: Top 30 ranked