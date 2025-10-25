Major League Baseball
'Don't Poke the Bear': Bassitt Warns Blue Jays Fans Chanting 'We Don't Need You' At Ohtani
Major League Baseball

'Don't Poke the Bear': Bassitt Warns Blue Jays Fans Chanting 'We Don't Need You' At Ohtani

Published Oct. 25, 2025 12:40 a.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani followed his two-way show for the ages with a homer in the Dodgers' World Series opener, but he also grounded out with the bases loaded in Los Angeles' 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

Trailing 11-2 in the seventh inning, Ohtani hit a soaring two-run shot to right field off Braydon Fisher. It was his fourth homer in two games after connecting three times and striking out 10 as a pitcher in LA's Game 4 win to clinch their NL Championship Series.

Ohtani's homer Friday didn't do much for Los Angeles' chances after a flop by the Dodgers' pitchers. Starter Blake Snell was knocked out of the game before getting an out in the sixth inning, and Toronto then pummeled the bullpen during a nine-run sixth highlighted by Addison Barger's pinch-hit grand slam and Alejandro Kirk's two-run homer.

Ohtani also missed an earlier chance to impact the game with his two-out, bases-loaded groundout in the second inning. Los Angeles led 1-0 at that point.

Blue Jay fans booed Ohtani loudly during pregame introductions. Before signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star met with Blue Jays officials on Dec. 4, 2023, at the team’s spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida. Toronto manager John Schneider joked Thursday that he wanted Ohtani to return a Blue Jays hat and a jacket for his dog, Decoy, that he took after that meeting.

Fans chanted "We don't need you!" at Ohtani while he batted in the ninth inning. He walked in that at-bat, then was nearly picked off a moment later by left-hander Eric Lauer with two outs. Ohtani was ruled safe after a video review.

"Don’t poke the bear," Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt warned about the Ohtani chants.

Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to last year’s title, hitting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

Back to pitching in a limited role this season as he returned from elbow surgery, he batted .282 with 55 homers, 102 RBIs and 20 steals while going 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 62 in 47 innings. He's expected to start Game 3 or 4 on the mound.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes