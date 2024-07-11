Major League Baseball Pirates rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in win over Brewers Updated Jul. 11, 2024 4:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes allowed no hits through seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Left-hander Colin Holderman started the eighth and gave up a single to the first batter, Jake Bauers.

Skenes, a 22-year-old All-Star who was making his 11th start, threw 99 pitches. He had struck out 11 batters and walked one.

Skenes also allowed no hits in six innings in his second career MLB start on May 17 at the Cubs. According to FOX Sports Research, he is only the second pitcher since at least 1906 to have multiple six-inning starts with 11 strikeouts in the same season, surrendering no hits. The other is Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, who had two such starts for the California Angels in 1973.

Skenes (5-0) put two runners on base with two outs in the second inning, hitting one batter and walking another. Andruw Monasterio stayed alive for eight pitches, but struck out.

No other Brewer had reached base.

The Pirates led 1-0 when Skenes was replaced.

In the third inning, William Contreras hit a foul ball into the second deck that just missed the left field foul pole. He pushed Skenes to 10 pitches before striking out.

In the seventh inning, second baseman Nick Gonzales chased down a 236-foot popup from Willy Adames, narrowly missing a collision with center fielder Jack Suwinski. Skenes threw six pitches in the seventh.

Skenes didn't touch 100 mph until his 23rd pitch, which struck out Adames looking in the second inning. He entered the game with 78 strikeouts in 59⅓ innings, having thrown 74 pitches of 100 mph or more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

