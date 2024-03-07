Major League Baseball
Brayan Bello, Red Sox reportedly agree to six-year, $55 million extension
Brayan Bello, Red Sox reportedly agree to six-year, $55 million extension

Updated Mar. 7, 2024 2:01 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox have locked down their potential ace of the future: right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello.

The two sides have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $55 million extension. The contract includes a seventh-year team option worth $21 million and keeps Bello under team control through 2030.

Boston originally signed Bello as an international free agent in 2017.

Bello, 24, posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 107 ERA+ and 132 strikeouts across 157.0 innings (28 starts) in 2023 in what was his first full MLB season. The season prior, he made 13 appearances, 11 of them being starts.

Bello, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck have been among the bright spots on Boston's pitching staff of late. That said, free agent signee Lucas Giolito recently experienced elbow discomfort and will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

The Red Sox went 78-84 last season, last in the AL East.

