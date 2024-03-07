Major League Baseball Brayan Bello, Red Sox reportedly agree to six-year, $55 million extension Updated Mar. 7, 2024 2:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Boston Red Sox have locked down their potential ace of the future: right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello.

The two sides have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $55 million extension. The contract includes a seventh-year team option worth $21 million and keeps Bello under team control through 2030.

Boston originally signed Bello as an international free agent in 2017.

Bello, 24, posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 107 ERA+ and 132 strikeouts across 157.0 innings (28 starts) in 2023 in what was his first full MLB season. The season prior, he made 13 appearances, 11 of them being starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck have been among the bright spots on Boston's pitching staff of late. That said, free agent signee Lucas Giolito recently experienced elbow discomfort and will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

The Red Sox went 78-84 last season, last in the AL East.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Boston Red Sox Brayan Bello

share