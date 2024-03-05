Major League Baseball
Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely won't be ready for Opening Day
Updated Mar. 5, 2024 12:09 p.m. ET

The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for Opening Day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing.

Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Giolito will have additional exams to determine the severity of the injury.

"We're obviously concerned. Not a good day for us," Cora told reporters in Florida. The Athletic reported that Cora said Giolito "likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain."

Giolito signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason. He made two starts in spring training, throwing two scoreless innings in his first outing before getting roughed up allowing four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota last Friday.

It was after that start that Giolito reported the discomfort in his elbow.

Giolito is coming off a 2023 season where he gave up a league-high 41 home runs and had a 4.88 ERA pitching for the White Sox, Angels and Guardians. He was an All-Star in 2019 and between 2019-21, Giolito had a combined 3.47 ERA and averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. The Red Sox were hopeful of getting that version of Giolito when he signed this winter.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

