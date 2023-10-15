Rangers' Max Scherzer, Jon Gray added to ALCS roster against Astros

Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were included on the roster for the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros starting Sunday night. (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.) 

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder.

Scherzer, who was traded from the New York Mets this summer, said he was "ready to go" after throwing a bullpen session and taking part in fielding drills Friday.

Gray returns after last playing for the Rangers on Sept. 25. He had been dealing with tightness in his right wrist.

The Astros' only real change from the Division Series was replacing outfielder Jake Meyers with right-handed reliever Ronel Blanco. Manager Dusty Baker announced Saturday that reliever Kendall Graveman would not be on the roster as he continues to deal with discomfort in his right shoulder.

To make room for Scherzer and Gray, the Rangers removed left-hander Brock Burke and right-hander Matt Bush from the roster.

Scherzer is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 27 career postseason games with 22 starts. When he appears for Rangers, it will be the fifth team he has pitched for in the postseason after previously playing for the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mets.

During his tenure with the Nationals, he started Games 1 and 7 of the 2019 World Series against the Astros. He got the win in Game 1 and didn't factor in the decision in Game 7. He had a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings in that series.

Scherzer went 1-1 against Houston this season. He struck out eight and allowed one run in eight innings on June 19. But the Astros tagged him for seven runs, with three homers, in three innings on Sept. 6.

Gray went 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 29 starts this season.

Both teams have 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their rosters.

