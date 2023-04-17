Jacob deGrom exits with wrist injury in Rangers' win over Royals
Jacob deGrom exited with a sore right wrist after pitching four spotless innings, and two Texas Rangers relievers completed a one-hitter Monday night in a 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
The Rangers said deGrom was removed as a precaution. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner struck out five and walked one, throwing 39 of his 58 pitches for strikes.
"I felt it a little bit warming up," deGrom said. "I thought it was going to loosen up and it actually tightened up a little bit as the game went on.
"We’re playing it smart. Could I have kept going? Probably. But it was lingering and it got a little bit worse as the game went on. I just want to play it safe. We’ve got a long season ahead of us."
Texas manager Bruce Bochy said there's concern any time you have to take a player out of a game because of injury, but he's optimistic.
"We'll re-evaluate him tomorrow," Bochy said. "Any time you take somebody out, that's a fair question. I think I can answer it better tomorrow. Right now, I feel pretty good about it."
Josh Jung launched a three-run homer in the first inning and Marcus Semien added a solo shot in the third. Dane Dunning struck out five and walked none in 4 1/3 innings of relief.
"He's been doing a terrific job for us," Bochy said. "With the confidence in Dane coming in, we felt good. We brought in a guy who's been throwing the ball well. He was set to go, so that was an easy call."
Matt Duffy's one-out single in the fifth off Dunning was Kansas City's only hit. José Leclerc got two outs to end it.
Beset by injuries the past two seasons with the New York Mets, deGrom signed a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas as a free agent in December.
"I'm honestly not too concerned," he said. "I would like to think I'll make my next (start), but we'll see how it is tomorrow."
The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts for the Rangers.
The only baserunners deGrom permitted came on an error by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in the third and a walk to Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
