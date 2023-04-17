College Baseball Weird college baseball ejection leads to hilarious grand slam 'non-celebration' Published Apr. 17, 2023 5:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Florida baseball team found a way to turn lemons into lemonade Sunday during a big rivalry game against Georgia.

After striking out a Bulldogs batter to escape an eighth-inning, bases-loaded jam and preserve a two-run lead, Gators pitcher Michael Neely did what plenty of other pitchers at any level of baseball would in that scenario — he let out an exuberant yell as he turned to walk back toward the dugout. However, the home plate umpire took issue with the yell and ejected Neely, much to the disgust of the Florida home crowd.

So when Florida slugger Jac Caglianone broke the game open with a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth, he made sure not to do anything that the umpire could deem ejection worthy in a hilarious troll, crossing home plate and journeying back to the dugout extremely straight-faced while his teammates mobbed him.

It probably helps that Caglianone has already celebrated plenty this year, as his grand slam Sunday was his Division I-leading 21st home run of the season. Caglianone is slashing .374/.426/.865 in 37 games this year as Florida is currently tied Arkansas for the second-best conference record behind powerhouse Vanderbilt in the baseball-rich SEC.

