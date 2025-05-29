Major League Baseball Dodgers vs. Yankees: Which team has the edge at each position? Here's our picks. Updated May. 29, 2025 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Player by player, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers feature two of the most high-profile squads in Major League Baseball.

Their lineups are also two of the best.

The Yankees rank first in OPS and the Dodgers rank second as they get set for this weekend’s highly-anticipated World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium.

While some players have gone (looking at you, Juan Soto) and some players are new (hello, Paul Goldschmidt), the star power between these two juggernauts remains exceptional. Position by position, though, which team has the edge as the new-look clubs face off for the first time since the Fall Classic?

FOX Sports MLB writers Rowan Kavner and Deesha Thosar make the case:

____________________



C: Will Smith (LAD) vs. Austin Wells (NYY)

Verdict: Dodgers

There are two stats that stick out to me about Smith’s incredible production this season. One, he leads all major-league catchers in on-base percentage (.456), and it’s not even close. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who is having a spectacular year, is second in OBP (.372). And two, Smith is batting .476 with a 1.284 OPS with runners in scoring position, collecting 25 RBI in those situations. Smith’s spectacular production, particularly in the clutch, makes him the clear winner over Wells, whose .271 OBP is ranked eighth among Yankees hitters. The Yankees catcher has struggled with consistency in his sophomore season, whereas Smith is a two-time All-Star playing his best career season in his prime. — Thosar

____________________

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD) vs. Paul Goldschmidt (NYY)

ADVERTISEMENT

Verdict: Dodgers

No offense to the renaissance season Goldschmidt is enjoying in his age-37 season, strategically batting for average rather than for power, leading to his best year since 2022 when he won the National League MVP. But the clear winner here is Freeman, who leads all major-league first baseman in average, OPS, and WAR. That Freeman continues playing at an elite level at 35 years old — after undergoing offseason ankle surgery on an injury that continues to linger — is a testament to his Hall of Fame worthy career. -Thosar

Freddie Freeman hits a walk-off grand slam against the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodgers Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

____________________



2B: Tommy Edman (LAD) vs. DJ LeMahieu (NYY)

Verdict: Dodgers

Obviously, this position battle might have been a bit closer with a healthy Jazz Chisholm Jr. Edman was on fire to start the year , launching six homers in his first 15 games. By the end of April, the diminutive utility player had an OPS over .800 and more home runs than superstar teammates Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freeman. He has cooled off considerably since returning from an ankle issue earlier this month, but the combination of Edman, Miguel Rojas and Hyeseong Kim at the position is still a considerably more productive unit than LeMahieu and Jorbit Vivas, who each sport an OPS under .600. -Kavner

____________________

SS: Mookie Betts (LAD) vs. Anthony Volpe (NYY)

Verdict: Dodgers

Betts and Volpe have actually had comparable seasons to this point — it might be surprising to hear that Volpe has had the slight edge offensively while Betts has had it on defense so far — but, yes, I am taking the eight-time All-Star and former MVP. Betts hasn’t hit the way he is capable of doing, particularly in the power department, but his full-time transition to shortstop has looked exceptional. He ranks in the top five among all qualified shortstops in both outs above average and defensive runs saved. Here’s assuming he will look more like himself at the plate by year’s end, too. -Kavner

____________________



3B: Max Muncy (LAD) vs. Oswald Peraza (NYY)

Verdict: Dodgers (somehow)

The Dodgers are practically begging the Yankees to win the third-base argument, and still, Muncy gets the nod here. Even though Muncy has been a disappointment on both sides of the ball this season — his batting average (.212) and slugging percentage (.345) are below his career averages, and his eight errors committed are tied for the second-most in MLB — he’s still better than New York’s mediocre options. Peraza was forced to take over at the hot corner after Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle, and the former top prospect is a sleepy presence in an otherwise dominant Yankees lineup. The 25-year-old is batting .165 with an OPS+ of 65, and no matter who else the Yankees try at third, it’s still a mess. The mix of Peraza, Jorbit Vivas, and Pablo Reyes have a combined OPS+ of 50. So, hats off to Muncy, I guess. -Thosar



____________________

LF: Michael Conforto (LAD) vs. Cody Bellinger/Jasson Dominguez (NYY)

Verdict: Yankees

Dominguez and Bellinger have combined to give the Yankees one of the most valuable left-field pairings in MLB; the Dodgers, meanwhile, have been one of the least productive teams at the spot. Their one-year, $17 million flyer on Conforto looked good at the start. The veteran outfielder had a 1.112 OPS after homering on April 5, but he then went 41 straight games without a homer before going deep on Tuesday. The Dodgers are going to give him a longer leash to figure it out, but right now Conforto has the lowest OPS (.599) among all qualified left fielders. Bellinger and Dominguez, meanwhile, have been among the Yankees’ best hitters this month. -Kavner

Jasson Dominguez and Cody Bellinger have effectively rotated the left field position for the Yankees. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)



____________________

CF: Andy Pages (LAD) vs. Trent Grisham (NYY)

Verdict: Yankees (in a toss-up)

Grisham has come back down to earth a bit after a transcendent April (eight home runs, 1.009 OPS), but he’s still the better overall hitter than Pages. Grisham has an .875 OPS and 149 wRC+ compared to Pages’ .767 OPS and 115 wRC+. Grisham has exceeded expectations in the Bronx, moving up from a bench role to the starting job. This was our most heated debate among the position battles, and it’s a matchup worth watching closely this weekend. -Thosar

Grisham is getting on base at a higher rate and hitting for more power than Pages with much more intriguing underlying numbers at the plate. There is, however, an argument to be made for Pages providing more all-around value. Pages has been worth more WAR, is more of a difference-maker on the basepaths and has graded out as one of MLB’s best defensive outfielders, all while hitting well above average. Ultimately, though, Grisham’s 149 wRC+ — fifth best among all qualified outfielders — is hard to ignore. – Kavner

____________________

RF: Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) vs. Aaron Judge (NYY)

Verdict: Yankees

The best move the Dodgers made in another offseason of massive spending might have been bringing back Hernández, who has knocked in more runs than any player in the Dodgers’ potent lineup. But…c’mon. I don’t need to spend too many words explaining why the answer is the best hitter in baseball. After winning his second MVP trophy last year, Judge has been even better in his follow-up campaign. Beyond his 18 homers and .746 slugging percentage, he would also win the A.L. batting crown in a landslide if the season ended today. -Kavner

Aaron Judge on his way to a third MVP season? It feels that way. (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

____________________



DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. Ben Rice (NYY)

Verdict: Dodgers

Are you seeing this matchup? Uh, yeah. No explanation needed. -Thosar

Dave Roberts on managing Shohei Ohtani and what he brings to the Los Angeles Dodgers | The Herd



Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

share