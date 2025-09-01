Major League Baseball MLB Stock Report: Walker Buehler’s Impact On the Phillies, Plus Players of the Week Published Sep. 1, 2025 2:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A month ago, Dave Dombrowski wouldn’t have seriously considered picking up a pitcher like Walker Buehler. But trying to win without Zack Wheeler changed everything.

Buehler was released over the weekend by the Boston Red Sox after their patience ran out. Signed to a one-year, $21.05 deal, he recorded a 5.45 ERA in 22 starts for the Sox — a performance that was nearly identical to his 2024 regular season with the Los Angeles Dodgers (5.38 ERA in 16 starts).

The right-hander’s track record since recovering from a second-career Tommy John surgery in 2022 is trending downward. The 30-year-old is no longer the pitcher he once was, when he possessed an elite strikeout rate, vacuumed innings, and earned Cy Young votes. Buehler is not the first pitcher to become a diminished version of himself after multiple elbow reconstructions, and he won’t be the last.

Still, there is hope. And no downside to signing him. Buehler is owed just the prorated amount of the MLB minimum salary ($760,000). He’s eligible to pitch in the postseason.

The Phillies need Buehler to balance their rotation in October. When Wheeler ended his season in mid-August due to thoracic outlet syndrome, the Phillies were stuck with three lefties (Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo) and one righty (Aaron Nola).

Using an all-lefty rotation is not ideal, particularly against the Dodgers and Brewers, the top two National League offenses against southpaws. It always made more sense for the Phillies to move either Suarez or Luzardo to the bullpen in the playoffs, when only four starting pitchers are needed in a five-or seven-game series. But there was no obvious right-handed solution to help fill the hole Wheeler left behind.

Perhaps Buehler and his recent postseason pedigree could be the answer.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Buehler threw 15 innings in the playoffs last year with a 3.60 ERA in four games (three starts). After a rough start against the Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS, he turned in three consecutive scoreless outings against the Mets and Yankees. The exclamation point to his solid postseason was getting the final outs in Game 5 of the World Series, delivering the Dodgers a championship.

The Phillies believe they can strike the same gold. If they can figure out the best way to use Buehler — Quick hooks? Relief appearances only? — there’s a chance they could recreate his success.

Buehler’s Phillies career will begin with a start in Triple-A so that he can stretch back out. He will start in the majors on Sept. 12 against the Royals at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will turn to a six-man rotation down the stretch.

"He’s happy with the plan," Dombrowski told reporters on Sunday. "We’re happy with the plan because we think he makes us better. We’re trying to do everything we can to qualify for the postseason and then, if we can make it, to do anything we can to win."

Buehler isn’t going to fix the Phillies rotation. Wheeler’s absence is too big and detrimental for that. But there is a path here that grants the team a deep postseason run. It starts with their top starters stepping up, and it just might end with Buehler being the final piece.

He has a month, plus October, to make the kind of difference that Philly could remember forever.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Juan Soto, OF, New York Mets

For all the criticism Soto received for the slow start to his Mets career, the slugger has dramatically turned his season around. A .241 batting average, .368 on-base percentage, .752 OPS and three home runs in 31 games in March/April elevated to a .277 batting average, .435 OBP, 1.009 OPS and 10 home runs in 28 games in August. Soto stole two bases in the first month of the season, and he swiped 11 bags last month, including five in the last week alone. His 26 stolen bases are a career high (previously 12). He is on pace to record his first career 30-30 season.

Even though his final regular-season numbers will reflect his elite career norms, Soto’s impact on the Mets is most felt when he comes through in clutch situations. He was pressing at the plate and trying too hard to be the hero early in the season — leading to a .147 batting average with runners in scoring position through the end of June. He has finally found his stride in high-pressure moments. Soto has a .391 average with RISP since August 1. The generational slugger is beginning to feel comfortable in Queens, and it shows.

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker, OF, Chicago Cubs

Is he… back? After the worst slump of his career and a three-game benching by the Cubs, Tucker is showing signs of a breakout (in his usual low-maintenance way). The free-agent-to-be is batting .438 with a 1.382 OPS and three home runs over his last nine games. Four of those nine games have featured multi-hit performances, including a 3-for-4 day against the Rockies on Sunday. As encouraging as his last week-plus at the plate has been, indicating the time spent on the bench was beneficial for the struggling star, Tucker has to stay in this zone for Chicago’s stretch run.

The Cubs entered Monday with a 99.6% chance of qualifying for the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. They hold the top spot in the NL wild card, and they’ve put up the kind of performances early in the year that made everyone believe they can go far. That starts with Tucker continuing to turn it around.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge, DH/OF, New York Yankees

The Yankees’ superstar slugger is used to breaking records and making history throughout his major-league career. They’re all noteworthy accomplishments, but his latest feat put him into an exclusive list. Judge moved into a tie with Hall of Fame legend Yogi Berra for fifth-most home runs in Yankees franchise history after hitting his 358th career home run on Sunday.

"To get a chance to tie one of the greatest if not the greatest Yankee in homers is, it’s pretty special,’ Judge told reporters in Chicago on Sunday. "The way Yogi played the game, what he meant to these pinstripes, you knew how much it meant being a New York Yankee to him. I feel the same way. I’m honored to wear this jersey, so it’s pretty cool to be on that list with him."

Judge is one home run away from passing Berra and holding sole possession of fifth on the Yankees’ all-time homers list. If that wasn’t impressive enough, there’s a strong chance he’ll hold possession of fourth place by the time the season is over. Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (659 home runs), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493), and Joe DiMaggio (361) are ahead of Judge. This is the first time there is a change in the Yankees’ top five since 1957.

(Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOOKING AHEAD

The storyline I’m most interested in monitoring over the next week is how several tough showdowns around the league will reshape the playoff picture.

The Brewers and Phillies — the teams with the two best records in the NL — faceoff in a three-game series in Milwaukee. How will Kyle Schwarber top his sensational four-homer game?

The Yankees are in Houston for a three-game series against the Astros that promises to deliver a punch. This is a critical road trip for the Bombers thanks to a gauntlet of a schedule. The week will end with the Blue Jays coming to the Bronx.

The Mets begin a 10-game road trip (Tigers, Reds, Phillies) that could make or break their season. The Reds are four games behind the Mets for the final wild-card spot. The Phillies are six games ahead of New York for first place in the NL East.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

