MLB odds: Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson favorites to win home run crown Published Jul. 8, 2023 6:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As Major League Baseball gets ready to head into the All-Star break, three sluggers have emerged as the betting favorites to be the 2023 home run champion.

Can Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani finish as the home run champion while serving as the team's ace as rumors swirl about him being sent to another team at the trade deadline?

Ohtani leads the majors with 31 home runs.

Will two-time Home Run Derby winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets add a regular-season HR title to his résumé? Alonso is tied for third with 26 homers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Or can Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who has hit 34 or more homers in three of his previous four seasons, claim his first HR crown? He's second in homers, two behind Ohtani.

RELATED: Yankees prospect Spencer Jones is special

Or are you looking for a long shot?

Don't forget about New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who set the single-season American League home run record with 62 last season.

Judge led the AL in homers (19) when he suffered a torn ligament in his toe on June 3 at Dodger Stadium and recently started hitting off a tee.

His odds sit at +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010) after being at +10000 in mid-June after his injury.

Why Shohei Ohtani deserves a $700 million deal Colin Cowherd breaks down why Shohei Ohtani deserves a $700 million contract.

Here's a look at the latest odds for who will hit the most pitches over the outfield wall this season:

MLB home run leader odds *

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Matt Olson, Braves: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Pete Alonso, Mets: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Luis Robert Jr., White Sox: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Mookie Betts, Dodgers: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Ozzie Albies, Braves: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Mike Trout, Angels: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Jorge Soler, Marlins: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Max Muncy, Dodgers: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Rafael Devers, Red Sox: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Adolis García, Rangers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 7/8/2023

Check FOX Sports for the latest MLB news as the season progresses toward the World Series.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!