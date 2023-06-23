2023 MLB London Game Odds and predictions: How to bet Cubs-Cardinals Updated Jun. 23, 2023 4:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Major League Baseball is traveling across the pond again for an exciting London Series. This weekend will feature two matchups between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Saturday's game will be broadcast on FOX and FOX Sports App.

MLB also played a London series back in 2019 as part of its effort to expand the league's global influence with more international games.

On Chicago's side, Cubs pitcher Justin Steele recently returned from the injured list and is gearing up for his second start. Before being injured, he posted a record of 7-2 this season when starting. St. Louis, on the other hand, has underperformed this year. For all the talent the Cards have on the roster, the 31-44 squad should be enjoying a more successful season.

And if you are looking to throw down a few bucks on the big game, we have you covered. Here's how to bet Cardinals-Cubs, from the run line, moneyline, Over/Under total and an expert pick.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals (1:10 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App )

Run line: Cubs -1.5 (Cubs favored to win by more than 1.5 runs, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Cubs -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Cardinals +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total Runs Over/Under: 14 runs scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I know what you think. That 14 runs is a high total.

Then you remember the barrage of home runs hit by the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees back in the 2019 MLB London Series. The final scores were 17-13 and 12-8 in two offensive eruptions with 10 total home runs.

"Fifty runs in two games," Westgate SuperBook head baseball trader Randy Blum told FOX Sports from Las Vegas. "The dimensions are short at London Stadium. It's only 392 feet to dead center and 330 down the lines."

The alleys are slightly deeper this year, but it's still a band box.

Chicago and St. Louis may not possess the thump that those Boston and New York clubs did four summers ago, but it probably won't matter.

It helps that neither team has a strong bullpen. The Cubs (4.29) have the ninth-worst bullpen ERA, and the Cardinals (4.17) aren't much better. You also have to believe it's good for baseball when games like this have fireworks.

Let's bet on lots of offense in London.

PICK: Over 14 runs scored by both teams combined

