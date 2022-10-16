Major League Baseball
MLB Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 4
MLB postseason action continues Sunday with Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

Both teams are aiming to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Cleveland has a 2-1 series advantage after narrowly defeating New York 6-5 on Saturday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Yankees at Guardians (CLE leads series 2-1)

Right out of the gate!

Anthony Rizzo's single to center field brought in Gleyber Torres for an early run.

Just like that, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Cleveland.

Anthony Rizzo lines one off Cal Quantrill to score Gleyber Torres and give the New York Yankees a 1-0 lead in Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

Double trouble

N.Y. extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Harrison Bader homered to left center, bringing in Josh Donaldson.

Stay tuned for updates.

