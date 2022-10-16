Major League Baseball MLB Division Series top plays: Yankees lead Guardians in Game 4 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB postseason action continues Sunday with Game 4 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians .

Both teams are aiming to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday. Cleveland has a 2-1 series advantage after narrowly defeating New York 6-5 on Saturday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Yankees at Guardians (CLE leads series 2-1)

Right out of the gate!

Anthony Rizzo's single to center field brought in Gleyber Torres for an early run.

Just like that, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Cleveland.



Double trouble

N.Y. extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Harrison Bader homered to left center, bringing in Josh Donaldson.

Stay tuned for updates.

