Major League Baseball Noelvi Marte Robs Game-Tying HR, Keeps Reds Going in NL Wild Card Race Updated Sep. 25, 2025 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Noelvi Marte robbed Bryan Reynolds of a tying home run in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to move within a half-game of the New York Mets for the final National League wild card.

Nick Lodolo tied his career high with 12 strikeouts before leaving with a right groin injury in the seventh.

Marte and Gavin Lux drove in runs, and the Reds (81-78) were positioned to move into the last wild card spot if the Mets lost at the Chicago Cubs later Thursday. Cincinnati has the tiebreaker over the Mets (81-77) and Arizona (80-78), which played at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte used his 6-foot-2 height when he jumped at the 8-foot right-field wall and reached back above the first-row of seats to catch Reynolds’ 348-foot drive for the second out of the ninth. Marte had all three putouts as Emilio Pagan got three straight outs for his career-high 30th save in 36 chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lodolo (9-8) got 27 swings and misses, including 15 on curveballs. He allowed two hits and walked one, leaving due to the injury after 6 1/3 innings and 81 pitches. Lodolo also struck out 12 at Philadelphia on April 8, 2023.

Braxton Ashcraft (4-4) gave up two runs and a career-high eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Nick Yorke had an RBI grounder in the eighth.

Cincinnati salvaged the three-game series finale, which started after a 1-hour, 22-minute rain delay.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates

What did you think of this story?

share