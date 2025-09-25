Major League Baseball
Noelvi Marte Robs Game-Tying HR, Keeps Reds Going in NL Wild Card Race
Major League Baseball

Noelvi Marte Robs Game-Tying HR, Keeps Reds Going in NL Wild Card Race

Updated Sep. 25, 2025 5:15 p.m. ET

Noelvi Marte robbed Bryan Reynolds of a tying home run in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to move within a half-game of the New York Mets for the final National League wild card.

Nick Lodolo tied his career high with 12 strikeouts before leaving with a right groin injury in the seventh.

Marte and Gavin Lux drove in runs, and the Reds (81-78) were positioned to move into the last wild card spot if the Mets lost at the Chicago Cubs later Thursday. Cincinnati has the tiebreaker over the Mets (81-77) and Arizona (80-78), which played at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Marte used his 6-foot-2 height when he jumped at the 8-foot right-field wall and reached back above the first-row of seats to catch Reynolds’ 348-foot drive for the second out of the ninth. Marte had all three putouts as Emilio Pagan got three straight outs for his career-high 30th save in 36 chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lodolo (9-8) got 27 swings and misses, including 15 on curveballs. He allowed two hits and walked one, leaving due to the injury after 6 1/3 innings and 81 pitches. Lodolo also struck out 12 at Philadelphia on April 8, 2023.

Braxton Ashcraft (4-4) gave up two runs and a career-high eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Nick Yorke had an RBI grounder in the eighth.

Cincinnati salvaged the three-game series finale, which started after a 1-hour, 22-minute rain delay.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Another 50-Homer Season

Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Another 50-Homer Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes