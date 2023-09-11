Major League Baseball
Mariners reinstate Kelenic off IL less than two months after breaking foot
Published Sep. 11, 2023

The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Jarred Kelenic off the injured list Monday less than two months after he broke a bone in his left foot by kicking a cooler out of frustration.

Kelenic’s return is a needed boost for Seattle following a disappointing 3-7 road trip that has left the Mariners 2 ½ games behind in the AL West race and holding a slim lead for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Seattle opens a six-game homestand Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Kelenic was hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games prior to getting hurt on July 19 when he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout during a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

A day after injuring himself, Kelenic was apologetic, fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration. Kelenic did not need surgery and started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 31. In 10 rehab games, Kelenic hit .306 with three doubles, one homer, five RBIs and eight runs scored.

Seattle optioned outfielder Cade Marlowe to Tacoma to clear a roster spot for Kelenic. Marlowe appeared in 34 games with the Mariners and hit .239 with three homers and 11 RBIs. Marlowe had one of the biggest hits of the season with a ninth-inning grand slam as Seattle rallied for a 5-3 win over the Angels on Aug. 3.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

