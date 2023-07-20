Major League Baseball
Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic breaks foot after kicking cooler in dugout
Published Jul. 20, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic broke a bone in his left foot kicking a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout.

Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, a day after getting hurt.

Kelenic was apologetic fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration.

"I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys," Kelenic said. "I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It just can’t happen."

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period of time but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn’t believe surgery will be needed.

Kelenic’s injury occurred in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night. With two runners on in the ninth inning, Kelenic had a nine-pitch at-bat against closer Jhoan Duran that included fouling off several fastballs of 103 and 104 mph. Kelenic struck out on a breaking ball and expressed his frustration by kicking a cooler when he returned to the dugout.

Kelenic had X-rays that revealed the fracture. He was in a walking boot on Thursday and will be for some time.

Kelenic is in his third season with the Mariners and showed significant improvement at the plate, especially earlier in the season. He’s hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic
